Adani Group stocks up in weak market; Adani Power, Green Energy soar 6%

Adani Group shares price movement

Shares of Adani Group companies were in demand, rallying up to 6 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise weak market.

Adani Green Energy (up 6 per cent at ₹1,631.35), Adani Energy Solutions (4 per cent at ₹1,713) and Cemindia Projects (4 per cent at ₹1,648) hit their respective 52-week highs. Adani Power surged 6 per cent, while Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Adani Total Gas were up in the range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.63 per cent at 77,131 at 12:39 PM.

Thus far in the calendar year 2026, these stocks outperformed the market by zooming up to 109 per cent, as against 9.3 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Domestic Mutual Funds increase stakes in Adani Group companies

According to the shareholding pattern for the June 2026 quarter disclosed by the five Adani Group companies, domestic mutual funds have increased their stake in four companies by up to 2.69 percentage points.

In Adani Enterprises, Adani Group's flagship company, domestic mutual funds holding increased to 5.4 per cent at the end of June 2026 quarter from 2.71 per cent at the end of March 2026 quarter. They increased their stake in Adani Power and Adani Green Energy by 0.3 percentage points each. In Adani Total Gas, domestic mutual funds' stake increased marginally from 0.15 per cent to 0.20 per cent, data shows.

ALSO READ: TVS, Bajaj, Hero and Ather corner 96% of H1 e2W growth as Ola loses ground Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) raised their stake in Adani Ports to 15.58 per cent in the June quarter from 13.25 per cent in the March quarter. FPIs holding in Adani Power, Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas increased by up to 1 per cent. However, in Adani Enterprises, FPIs holding declined to 8.77 per cent from 10.8 per cent, data shows.

Adani Enterprises overview, outlook

Established originally as a commodity trader, Adani Enterprise has successfully built and spun-off large ventures (ports, power, renewables, city gas, etc). At present, it is nurturing new segments including Adani New Industries (ANIL) – the Group’s green energy ecosystem (solar module and wind turbine manufacturing, green hydrogen), airports operation (eight airport concessions including Mumbai and Navi Mumbai), roads and highways, data centres, and primary industries like mining and metals.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 450 points, Nifty below 24,100; PSU Banks, auto, realty weigh Shares of Adani Enterprises were up 1 per cent at ₹3,220 on the BSE in intra-day deals. The Meanwhile, Helios Capital Management is betting on the flagship stock of India’s Adani Group to be the next big winner. The Singapore-based asset manager bought about 770,000 shares of Adani Enterprises in the second quarter across three of its funds, two of which were first-time buyers, Bloomberg reported.Shares of Adani Enterprises were up 1 per cent at ₹3,220 on the BSE in intra-day deals. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹3,245 on July 6, 2026. It zoomed 84 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,753.45 touched on March 30, 2026.

According to analysts at Morgan Stanley, Adani Enterprises is well positioned to play the “New India” theme. The brokerage firm expects India's economy to remain one of the fastest-growing large economies, driving sustained demand for energy, transportation, and self-reliance across multiple sectors.

The financial year 2026-027 (FY27) marks an earnings inflection for Adani Enterprises, driven by Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) commissioning, capacity expansion and backward integration in its new energy business, tolling has commenced at Ganga Expressway (road project), and increased copper smelting utilization.

ALSO READ: Zensar, eClerx among 5 small-cap stock picks with up to 14% upside: Analyst More importantly, Adani Enterprises' earnings quality is improving as the mix shifts from commodity linked earnings (integrated resource management (IRM)/mining) toward regulated and contracted infrastructure (airports, roads), digital infrastructure (data centers), and manufacturing platforms (green equipment, copper, defence, and PVC), said analysts at Morgan Stanley as they initiated coverage on the stock in a report dated June 23, 2026. The brokerage firm initiated coverage with 'Overweight' rating and a base case price target price of ₹3,638.

In a bull case scenario, the brokerage has a target price of ₹4,497 on the stock. Adani Enterprises’ successful execution across incubation businesses drives a faster earnings ramp and sharper valuation re-rating. Airports benefit from sustained traffic growth and non-aero monetization, data centers scale through hyperscaler additions, and green equipment captures India's manufacturing opportunity. Strong execution across newer verticals supports premium valuations across the portfolio, the brokerage firm said. ========================================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.