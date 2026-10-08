Adani group stocks under pressure; Enterprises, Green Energy tank up to 7%

Adani group shares today

Shares of Adani group companies were under pressure, falling up to 7 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day deals amid overall weakness in the equity market.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Adani Green Energy slipped 7 per cent to ₹1,248.80, while Adani Enterprises, the group's flagship company, was down 6 per cent at ₹2,590 on the BSE in intra-day deals. Adani Power, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Total Gas were down in the range of 2-5 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.9 per cent at 71,956 at 11:58 AM.

Adani Enterprises hits over 5-month low; plunges 13% in six days

Adani Enterprises’ share price hit an over five-month low on the BSE in intra-day deals. In the past six trading days, the stock price of the company plunged 13 per cent. It corrected 20 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹3,245 touched on July 6, 2026. Currently, Adani Enterprises quotes at its lowest level since May 14, 2026.

Adani Enterprises on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, said the company’s long-term rating is now upgraded to AA Stable by CARE Ratings, its highest-ever rating in its credit history. This upgrade serves as an independent validation of Adani Enterprises’ disciplined capital management and tight fiscal prudence.

CARE Ratings in its rationale said that the upgrade reflects the strengthened financial risk profile of Adani Enterprises (AEL) following an equity raise of ₹15,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) in July 2026 and execution of a subscription agreement for the sale of a 5.54 per cent stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL) at a pre-money valuation of ₹1.67 trillion, thus significantly enhancing financial flexibility for AEL. AAHL expects receipt of ₹9,825 crore by July 2027 from this stake sale.

AEL’s operating profit is likely to expand in FY27 led by stabilisation of operations in copper segment, continued growth in nonaero revenue across airports and progressive ramp-up of operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL).

Scheduled completion of the solar module and cell manufacturing capacity expansion from 4 GW to 10 GW at its new energy ecosystem led by Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) shall also support healthy profit before interest, lease, depreciation and tax (PBILDT) generation in the medium term. Operations of Carmichael mines at Australia were impacted in FY26 due to weather related disruptions which led to operational losses. However, with recovery of performance in Q1FY27, Carmichael mine is expected to contribute to AEL’s consolidated PBILDT in FY27, the rating agency said.

Meanwhile, AEL has undertaken projects across businesses that entail large debt-funded capex. AEL has planned large-sized capex of ₹1.33 trillion over FY27-FY29 including discretionary capex. The sizeable capex is estimated in airports roads and water, PVC manufacturing and green hydrogen.

As reiterated by AEL’s management, it has flexibility to defer sizeable discretionary capex, which has been demonstrated in the past as well. While financial closure has been achieved for key projects, such as the PVC project and ANIL's solar cell expansion, the sizeable nature of these investments entails elevated implementation, and ramp-up risks. This apart, AEL is also incurring capex for data centres through joint venture (JV) investments, CARE Ratings said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.