Adani Ports among 3 stock ideas for today by Bonanza's Kunal Kamble

Disclaimer: This article is written by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Stocks to buy today - Recommendations by Kunal Kamble of Bonanza

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone

Buy Range: ₹1775-1790

Stop Loss: ₹1725

Target: ₹1875

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited has delivered a strong daily resistance breakout above the ₹1,740 level with a gain of +3.80 per cent. Backed by well-aligned moving averages, an expanding volume spike, and an upward-trending RSI breaking out of neutral territory, the setup signals immediate bullish continuation toward higher targets.

Pine Labs

Buy Range: ₹175-176

Stop Loss: ₹167

Target: ₹193

Pine Labs Limited has initiated a bullish recovery bounce off its support zone near ₹160–₹162, advancing to 175.08 (+3.26 per cent). Backed by a steady increase in daily accumulation volume and the price pushing above short-term exponential moving averages, the chart setup signals potential momentum toward its primary overhead trend

Aegis Vopak Terminals

Buy Range: ₹297.5-298.5

Stop Loss: ₹280

Target: ₹330