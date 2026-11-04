Adani Ports, Bosch, Divi's Labs, Marico, Welspun Living hit record highs

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), Bosch, Marico, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Welspun Living, Anand Rathi Wealth Management and Divi’s Laboratories from the BSE 500 index hit their all-time highs. Meanwhile, Indian Hotels Company, PVR Inox and Zydus Lifesciences from the index hit 52-week highs. These stocks rallied up to 10 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday trade.

Share price of APSEZ hit an all-time high of ₹1,921, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in intraday deals. The market price of Adani Group Company surpassed its previous high of ₹1,891.80 touched on July 3, 2026. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, APSEZ outperformed the market by soaring 31 per cent, compared to a 9 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services say that APSEZ delivered a steady performance in the July to September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27), supported by strong growth in its international port operations such as Colombo and consolidation of NQXT from Q4FY26. Overall, the company remains well positioned to outpace broader industry growth, supported by ongoing capacity additions and expansion into value-added segments such as logistics.

The brokerage firm retains FY27 and FY28 estimates and expects APSEZ to post 14 per cent growth in cargo volumes over FY26-28. This would drive a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17 per cent/18 per cent/21 per cent in revenue/ earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)/profit after tax (PAT) over FY26-28E. Analysts reiterated a 'Buy' rating with a target price of ₹2,130 (premised on 17x FY28E EV/EBITDA).

Shares of Bosch hit a new high of ₹51,249.85, up 3 per cent on the BSE, soaring 9 per cent in the past three trading days on plans to consider a stock split and bonus issue.

Bosch on Monday, November 2, 2026, after market hours announced that the board of directors of the company, at their meeting scheduled on November 6, 2026, will additionally consider the proposal of sub-division of existing equity shares having face value of ₹10 each. The board shall also consider the proposal for issue of bonus shares. Since April, it zoomed 79 per cent from a level of ₹28,650.05 on March 30, 2026.

Earlier, on September 28, 2026, Bosch informed that the meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, November 6, 2026, to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2026.

Share price of Marico extended its rally, gaining 3 per cent to ₹895.25 on the BSE. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the edible oil company surged 12 per cent after EBITDA margins improved by 133bps year-on-year (YoY) to 19.5 per cent driven by a 297bps YoY improvement in gross margins in the first half (April to September) of the financial year 2026-27 (H1FY27). Consolidated EBITDA grew by 26 per cent YoY to ₹1,528 crore in H1FY27. Copra prices are down by 30 per cent from their high, offsetting inflation in other key inputs (including HDPE and Liquid Paraffin).

Management increased the consolidated EBITDA growth guidance to mid-20s from 20s, with the earlier EBITDA margin expected to expand by 120-150bps in FY27). Further it expects consistent improvement in EBITDA margins and achieving mid-teen EBITDA growth in the medium term. Growth businesses (premium personal care and Food) revenue contribution is expected to increase to 30 per cent and likely to achieve teen’s margin over the next 2-3 years, analysts at ICICI Securities said in the Q2 result update.

Marico delivered strong operating performance in H1FY27 and is confident of maintaining strong growth momentum in H2FY27, showing the strength of its product portfolio and distribution strategy. The brokerage firm upgraded its recommendation to ‘Buy’ from 'Hold' earlier with a revised price target of ₹1,040 (valuing at 48x its average FY28/FY29E EPS of ₹21.6.). Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.