Adani Ports hits new life-time high; Emkay lifts target price by 5%
Analysts at Emkay believe that MSC's stake buy in Adani Vizhinjam Port improves Adani Ports revenue visibility, can aid the volume trajectory and positions it to capture transshipment opportunities.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Adani Ports share price movementShare price of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (Adani Ports) rallied over 3 per cent to hit a fresh life-time high at ₹1,881.70 on the NSE in Wednesday's trading session. The Adani group stock was up for the second straight trading day, gaining nearly 5 per cent in the period. Adani Ports part of the Gautam Adani-led group, is one of India's largest commercial port operators. The company operates an extensive network of domestic ports, multi-modal logistics parks, and special economic zones (SEZs) across India's coastline. The stock has consistently outperformed the Nifty 50 across time-frames. According to NSE data, the stock has rallied over 25 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while the Nifty has declined 8.2 per cent. Over a longer time-frame, Adani Ports has surged 151 per cent and 164 per cent on a 3-year and 5-year periods, outpacing the NSE Nifty which rallied 25 per cent and 53 per cent in the corresponding periods. At 11:25 AM on Wednesday, Adani Ports traded with a gain of 3.1 per cent at ₹1,865. The counter saw trades of around 23.33 lakh shares. In comparison, the NSE Nifty was up 0.6 per cent at 24,007.
MSC buys stake in Adani Vizhinjam PortMediterranean Shipping Company's (MSC) arm, Terminal Investment Limited (TIL) has singed a definite agreement with Adani Ports, to acquiring a 49 per cent stake in the latter's Adani Vizhinjam Port (AVPPL) for nearly $1.4 billion. The deal values AVPPL at $2.85 billion and the collaboration is the single largest foreign private investment in Indian port infrastructure, Adani Ports said. The partnership is expected to boost cargo volumes ahead of schedule and capture a greater share of Bangladesh's transhipment cargo — which currently relies on rival Southeast Asian hubs. READ MORE
Emkay lifts target price by 5%Domestic brokerage firm Emkay has a 'Buy' rating on Adani Ports. Post the MSC deal, the brokerage raised the anticipated target price for the stock by 5 per cent to ₹2,000 as analysts believe that the Vizhinjam port is now well positioned to capture transshipment opportunities. Emkay Research believes that the stake purchase shall improve revenue visibility and aid the volume trajectory, as Adani Ports plans ramping up the port capacity to 5.7MTEU by Dec-28, a 3.5x increase from current capacity of 1.6MTEU. "Further, with its existing JVs with MSC at Mundra and Ennore, we do not expect any integration or execution issues, given the historical volume uptick at Vizhinjam (2MTEU handled within 18 months of commissioning; majority of the containers belong to MSC)," the brokerage explains. "We now separately value Vizhinjam port at $2.85bn per our SOTP-based methodology, and retain BUY on Adani Ports. We revise Mar-27E target price (TP) to ₹2,000 from ₹1,900 earlier (+5.3 per cent), implying 16x FY28E EV/EBITDA," Emkay said. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE
Adani Ports incorporates arm in UAE for marine operationsLast month, Adani Ports announced the incorporated a new step-down wholly owned subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of its marine business expansion strategy. The Adani Harbour International FZCO incorporated Harbour International Shipping FZCO in the UAE on June 5, 2026. "The newly incorporated entity will be engaged in ship management and operations. The subsidiary has been established to conduct offshore operations locally and support the company's strategy of diversifying its global fleet," said Adani Ports in an exchange filing. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader's discretion is advised.
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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 11:44 AM IST