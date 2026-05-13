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Home / Markets / News / Adani Ports shares up 3% intraday, 18% in one month; what's fuelling rally?

Adani Ports shares up 3% intraday, 18% in one month; what's fuelling rally?

Adani Ports, through its marine platform Astro Offshore, has contracted Oceaneering International Inc, to pursue specialised offshore and subsea opportunities in Europe

Adani Ports Share Price

Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 12:38 PM IST

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Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were trading higher on the bourses on Wednesday, May 13, after the largest integrated transport utility provider announced an update on its plan to pursue specialised offshore and subsea opportunities in Europe.
 
Following the announcement, Adani Ports shares rose 3.10 per cent intraday to ₹1,740 per share on the BSE on Wednesday. The stock has climbed 18.75 per cent in the last one month, even as the benchmark BSE Sensex has declined 2.5 per cent, according to BSE data.
 
The counter continued to witness consistent demand from investors. At 12:15 AM, Adani Ports shares were trading at ₹1,738 apiece, up 2.90 per cent from the previous close of ₹1,689 per share. The benchmark BSE Sensex, meanwhile, was trading with gains of 340 points, or 0.46 per cent, at 74,898 levels.
 
 
The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹4,00,289.85 crore on the BSE as of May 13.
 

APSEZ in contract with Oceaneering International Inc. for European subsea expansion

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has informed the bourses that the company, through its marine platform Astro Offshore, has contracted Oceaneering International Inc., a US-based engineering and applied technology company, to pursue specialised offshore and subsea opportunities in Europe.

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“The agreement marks a significant step in APSEZ’s expansion into ultra-deepwater operations and international markets, further supporting its strategy to build one of the world’s largest integrated marine platforms,” said Adani Ports in a release.
 
For Astro Offshore, the introduction of Astro Atlas, the company’s first ultra-deepwater vessel, reflects its continued investment in acquiring younger, high-specification vessels with advanced capabilities. This strengthens Astro’s ambition to operate one of the industry’s youngest and most advanced fleets, while enabling entry into new offshore markets and supporting the broader growth ambitions of the APSEZ marine platform.
 
“This development supports APSEZ’s ambition to build a globally diversified marine platform. By combining Astro Offshore’s expanding high-specification fleet with Oceaneering’s deepwater engineering and ROV expertise, we are enhancing our capabilities in complex offshore operations while expanding into Europe,” said Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director and chief executive officer (CEO), APSEZ.
 
Mark Humphreys, CEO, Astro Offshore, said, “The introduction of Astro Atlas significantly enhances our operational capability and underscores our continued investment in a modern, high-spec fleet, particularly in ultra-deepwater environments. As our largest and most capable vessel to date, she enables us to support a broader range of complex offshore operations and respond more effectively to evolving client requirements.”
 
Notably, subsea activities involve specialised underwater engineering critical to offshore energy and marine infrastructure projects, including cable laying, pipeline installation, underwater construction, inspection, maintenance, and intervention in deepwater environments. These projects require advanced vessels, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) systems, and high-end operational capabilities.

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Topics : Buzzing stocks Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ Stock movemnet S&P BSE Sensex Share price share market

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 12:30 PM IST

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