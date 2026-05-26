Adani Power jumps 12% in 2 days, hits new high; what's driving stock price?
The stock price of Adani Power hit a new high of ₹245.40 and has zoomed 89 per cent from its February low of ₹130.15 on the BSE.
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
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Adani Power share priceShares of Adani Power hit a new high of ₹245.40, surging 5 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock price of the Adani Group company extended its up move, rallying 12 per cent in the past two trading days. It zoomed 89 per cent from its February low of ₹130.15 on the BSE. At 12:47 PM; Adani Power stock was quoting 4.5 per cent higher at ₹244, as compared to 0.26 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly two-fold, with a combined 66.49 million shares changing hands on the NSE (61.74 million) and BSE (4.75 million).
What's driving Adani Power stock price?Adani Power on May 21, 2026 said it entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 24 per cent stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures and other thermal assets from Jaiprakash Associates for about ₹4,193.59 crore. According to a regulatory filing, the company inked a Share Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of 24 per cent shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, held by Jaiprakash Associates. Further, Adani Power inked a Business Transfer Agreement for the acquisition of the 180 MW thermal power plant of Jaiprakash Associates located in Churk and other related assets, including 11.49 per cent shares of Prayagraj Power Generation Company Ltd, held by Jaiprakash Associates. READ | Balu Forge Industries spikes 10% on aerospace order from US Alpha Aircraft Meanwhile, Adani Power’s performance in the fourth quarter (January to March 2026) was particularly strong with an EBITDA of ₹6,498 crore, marking a significant 27 per cent increase year-over-year. The financial year 2025-26 (FY26) was marked by weather-induced demand volatility, lower peak temperatures and increased renewable generation. As a result, merchant prices remained subdued for most of the year. However, core demand drivers linked to economic growth remain intact and demand recovery is already visible as the company moves into the financial year 2026-27 (FY27). Adani Power believes that FY27 will see a strong growth in overall power demand as well as peak demand. The company expects higher Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) offtake and stronger bilateral demand in 2027. READ | ACME Solar up 3% on power purchase agreement; rebounds 58% from 52-week low The management in the Q4 earnings conference call said the company has started to see a good revival in power demand from March as warmer weather has arrived. Peak demand recently reached 256 gigawatts, and is expected to rise further in the current year. The 1,600-megawatt Mahan Phase-II project in Madhya Pradesh is 86 per cent complete. In Chhattisgarh, the Raipur Phase-II project achieved 54 per cent progress and Raigarh Phase-II is 47 per cent complete. Also, the Korba Phase II project was close to completion. The management expects to commission Korba Phase-II during the course of the current year. Adani Power’s upcoming capacity commissioning will drive the next phase of EBITDA and cash flow growth. The management expects significant earnings growth in the years to come. These new PPAs are highly earnings-accretive, which will generate significant cash flows in the coming years. ================================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 1:44 PM IST