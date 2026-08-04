Tuesday, August 04, 2026 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsNykaa Q1 ResultsBharti Airtel Q1 ResultsManipal Health IPO GMPQ1 Results TodayDelhi Traffic advisoryRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Delhi Lakshmi YojanaGold Price Today
Home / Markets / News / Adani Power promoter sells 12.48 cr shares for ₹2.6k cr; Adani Infra buys

Adani Power promoter sells 12.48 cr shares for ₹2.6k cr; Adani Infra buys

A promoter group entity of Adani Power on Tuesday sold 12.48 crore shares of the company Adani Infra (India) Ltd for Rs 2,627 crore through open market transactions

Adani Power

Adani Power

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 11:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A promoter group entity of Adani Power on Tuesday sold 12.48 crore shares of the company Adani Infra (India) Ltd for Rs 2,627 crore through open market transactions.

According to the block deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Ardour Investment Holding Ltd, a promoter entity, offloaded 12,48,00,000 shares, representing a 0.65 per cent stake in Adani Power Ltd.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 210.50 apiece, taking the deal size to Rs 2,627.04 crore.

Following the latest transaction, Ardour Investment Holding Ltd's stakeholding in Adani Power has declined to 3.03 per cent from 3.68 per cent.

 

Meanwhile, Adani Infra (India) Ltd purchased an equal number of shares at the same price.

Also Read

stock markets, stock market live updates

Closing auction sparks divergence in benchmark indices for second day

Stock markets

Stock Market Close: Sensex declines 210 pts, Nifty ends at 24,615 ahead of RBI rate decision

adani

Adani Infra buys 1.03% stake in Adani Green Energy for ₹2,380 crore

power

Bhel, Adani among key gainers of $5.5-trn Asia energy capex: Morgan Stanley

Adani Group

Adani plans ₹1.5 trillion investment in Odisha nuclear power projects

Shares of Adani Power fell nearly 2 per cent to close at Rs 209.95 on the NSE.

On Monday, Adani Infra (India) Ltd, a promoter group entity of Adani Green Energy Ltd, bought a 1.03 per cent stake from another promoter arm, Ardour Investment Holding Ltd, for Rs 2,380 crore.

Prior to this, in June this year, Adani Infra acquired 2.15 crore equity shares or a 1.31 per cent stake in Adani Green Energy from Ardour Investment Holding for Rs 3,246 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Paytm

Paytm, Meesho witness major block deals; funds emerge key buyers

Zomato, Zomato stock, Food delivery

Eternal leads food delivery and qcom, but Swiggy shows signs of catching uppremium

Life Insurance Corporation, LIC

LIC's OFS oversubscribed 3.32 times; govt uses 4% greenshoe option

stock markets, stock market live updates

Closing auction session: What changed, how it works & why it matterspremium

UPL, agrochemical

UPL stays on growth path despite geopolitical risks, demand uncertaintypremium

Topics : Adani Adani Power Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 11:18 PM IST