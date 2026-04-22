Adani Power stock price

Shares of Adani Power (APL) hit a new high of ₹212.70, as they rallied 5 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market amid huge volumes due to a healthy demand outlook.

The stock price of Adani group power generation company surpassed its previous high of ₹207.40 touched on April 20, 2026. Thus far in the month of April, the market price of APL has zoomed 35 per cent. Further in the past one year, the stock has skyrocketed 83 per cent, as against 1 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

CATCH STOCK MARKET TODAY LIVE At 10:25 AM on Wednesday, Adani Power stock quoted 4 per cent higher at ₹211.40, as compared to 1 per cent fall in the benchmark index. A combined 43 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

APL joins ₹4 trillion market capitalisation club

A sharp rally in the stock price of APL has seen its market capitalisation (mcap) cross ₹4 trillion-mark for the first-ever time. Currently, APL’s mcap stood at ₹4.07 trillion, the BSE data shows.

Today, APL surpassed Tata Group jewellery firm, Titan Company (₹3.95 trillion), pharmaceutical giant, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (₹3.99 trillion) and automobiles company, Mahindra & Mahindra (₹ 4 trillion) in mcap ranking. There are a total of 13 companies with mcap in excess of ₹4 trillion, the BSE data shows.

What’s driving APL stock price?

APL, a part of the Adani portfolio, is the largest private thermal power producer in India. The company has an installed thermal power capacity of 18,110 MW, apart from a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat. Further, APL has tied up long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with state and private distribution utilities and one industrial customer, accounting for 95 per cent of its operating capacity of 18.15 GW.

On April 1, 2026, Adani Power informed that the company received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Limited (MSEDCL) for supply of 2500 MW RE RTC power for a period of 25 years from Scheduled Commencement Date of Supply, upon Adani Power being declared as the successful bidder in the e-RA results.

APL’s management in the Q3 earnings conference call said that they expect to return the strong power demand in the ensuring year as the base effect wears out. The company is already witnessing good bilateral PPA demand with high tariff being tied up.

READ | Vodafone Idea stock ready for over 20% surge, suggests chart “Our upcoming capacity additions will drive earnings growth. It is worth repeating here that the new PPAs generate earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) from plant availability while fuel charges are a pass-through. These new PPAs have much better, higher capacity charges than our legacy PPAs. This will lead to much better per megawatt Ebitda in the coming years,” the management said.

Meanwhile, APL’s operating profits have significantly improved after the resolution of past regulatory issues and receipt of a considerable sum for compensatory claims over the last few years for its Tiroda, Kawai and Mundra power plants. APL has utilised these regulatory receipts for deleveraging as well as for the acquisition of distressed thermal power plants over the last few years.

Additionally, the acquisitions made by APL in the past have been at attractive valuations, leading to an overall capital cost per MW of ₹6 crore per MW for its operational portfolio, which is quite competitive compared to the current replacement cost of ₹10-12 crore per MW, ICRA said in rating rationale.

Resolution of all major past regulatory matters is complete, leading to healthy cash inflow (APL has recovered majority of pending regulatory dues, including carrying cost and late payment surcharge). This is likely to provide revenue visibility given the Change in Law tariff revision being implemented.

The company’s operating Ebitda is expected at around ₹20,000 crore per annum in the near to medium term before the new capacities operationalise. Leverage is expected to moderate in the medium term on account of the planned capital expenditure (capex) and normalise once the new capacities start generating cash flow, according to Crisil Ratings.

APL has tied up more than 95 per cent of its operational power generation capacity with multiple counterparties under long-term/medium-term PPAs, with scalable tariff structure for majority of these PPAs providing good revenue visibility. The company has tied up 56 per cent of its under-construction capacity with various state discoms over the last 12 months. The untied capacity is near pitheads, which supports raw material sourcing and reduces cost of generation. The diversified counterparty mix mitigates concentration risk, the rating agency said in rationale. =============================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.