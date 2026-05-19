Adani stocks gain as US drops charges in New York case; Adani Green up 4%

Adani Group stocks: Shares of Adani Group companies were in focus on Tuesday after the US Department of Justice permanently dropped all criminal charges against Indian tycoon Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani. The move effectively brings the high-profile securities and wire fraud case in New York to a close, with prosecutors reportedly concluding that the allegations could not be sustained.

Around 09:40 AM, Adani Green Energy shares climbed 3.5 per cent to ₹1,407, while Adani Total Gas advanced 2.65 per cent. Adani Enterprises gained 2.5 per cent, and New Delhi Television (NDTV) rose 2 per cent in early trade.

Among others, Adani Power, Adani Energy, AWL Agri Business, Adani Ports, Ambuja Cements, and ACC were trading almost flat with a positive bias.

Over the past few days, several US regulatory and legal probes involving the Adani Group have come to a close. Last week, Adani’s lawyer, Robert Giuffra Jr, who also serves as personal attorney to US President Donald Trump, said in a presentation that Gautam Adani was keen to invest $10 billion in the United States but had been unable to proceed because of the ongoing cases, according to media reports.

Adani had been accused of agreeing to pay $265 million in bribes to Indian government officials to secure approvals for developing the country’s largest solar power project. The Adani Group has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Gautam Adani is the founder and chairman of the conglomerate.

On Monday, Adani Enterprises entered into an agreement with the United States Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) by paying $275 million to settle its potential civil liability for apparent violations of OFAC sanctions on Iran.

"This settlement is without admitting the allegations made by OFAC," Adani Enterprises said in an exchange filing.

According to OFAC, from November 2023 to June 2025, the company had bought LPG shipments from a Dubai-based trader that claimed the supplies came from Oman and Iraq. However, the US regulator said there were warning signs suggesting the gas may have actually originated from Iran, which the company failed to act upon. The regulator also said the settlement amount reflected the seriousness of the alleged violations and noted that the matter was not voluntarily disclosed by the company.