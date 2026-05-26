Mirae Asset Sharekhan predicts up to 150% upside in these 3 midcap stocks
Midcaps to buy: Muthuselvaraj, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan expects Adani Total Gas to hit ₹1,850 levels; JSW Energy and Astral to rally over 50% as Nifty MidCap hits new life-time high.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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The NSE Nifty MidCap 100 index hit a new life-time high at 62,324 in intra-day deals on Tuesday. The MidCap index has outperformed the market, surging over 18 per cent thus far in the last two months. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index has gained 7.5 per cent. Among individual midcap stocks, BSE, Laurus Labs and Polycab India also hit new all-time highs today. Whereas, stocks such as BHEL, Vodafone Idea, Hitachi Energy India, Tata Communications and Oracle Financial Services have surged up to 77 per cent in the same period. READ MORE Muthuselvaraj, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan highlights that the Nifty MidCap index achieved a significant milestone with a 20 per cent gain from its recent swing low in April 2026. The analyst attributes this upward trajectory in the MidCap index to strong domestic institutional buying and impressive Q4 earnings, even amidst prevailing geopolitical tensions. "Technically, the price action remains decidedly positive, consistently trading above all key simple and exponential moving averages across various timeframes. This analysis suggests a continued rally, targeting 64,750 in the short to medium term," says Muthuselvaraj. Among individual stocks, the analyst from Mirae Asset Sharekhan predicts up to 159 per cent rally in midcaps: Adani Total Gas, JSW Energy and Astral. Here's a detailed technical outlook on these 3 midcap stocks.
Adani Total Gas (ATGL)Current Market Price: ₹714
Adani Total Gas has undergone significant consolidation, establishing a robust base after an 86 per cent correction from its peak of ₹4,000. The stock is currently demonstrating notable resilience, suggesting potential buying opportunities, says Muthuselvaraj of Mirae Asset Sharekhan. The analyst projects a likely target of ₹1,850 in the medium term, with critical support identified at ₹610 levels. This implies a potential upside of 159 per cent from today's price. "Technically, ATGL trades above all exponential moving averages, signalling a strong upward bias. Momentum indicators, specifically RSI and MACD, confirm this positive outlook with clear upward trends and a bullish crossover. Consequently, the bullish trend is anticipated to persist in the foreseeable future," explains Muthuselvaraj. ALSO READ | Ashok Leyland, BEL, 1 more defence stock set for next upmove: Bajaj Broking
JSW EnergyCurrent Market Price: ₹576
Muthuselvaraj highlights that JSW Energy has successfully breached its consolidation phase, demonstrating a clear upside breakout. The stock's price action consistently remains above its 20-, 40-, and 200-day moving averages across all timeframes, signalling a robust bullish trend. This technical posture indicates a potential trajectory towards ₹900, with critical support firmly established at ₹470 for the medium term, believes the analyst. This translates into an upside potential of 56 per cent from current levels.
AstralCurrent Market Price: ₹1,588
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 2:53 PM IST