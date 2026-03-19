Adani Total Gas shares rebound 12% after 4-day rout; outperforms market

Shares of Adani Total Gas Ltd. surged over 12 per cent in an otherwise weak market, even as broader investor sentiment remained under pressure after Iran struck key energy facilities in Qatar, triggering a fresh spike in oil prices.

The Adani group company's stock rose as much as 12.4 per cent during the day to ₹580 per share, the steepest intraday gain since March 12 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 9.5 per cent higher at ₹564.9 apiece, compared to a 2.2 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:13 AM.

Shares of the company snapped a four-day losing streak, during which it fell about 15 per cent. Earlier, on March 11 and 12, the stock had outperformed the market with a 28 per cent rally. So far this year, the stock is down 0.4 per cent, compared with a 10.7 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Adani Total Gas has a market capitalisation of ₹61,897.31 crore.

West Asia tensions intensify

In the latest war update, US President Donald Trump said Israel carried out a strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field , hitting only a small part of the facility, and added that the US had no prior knowledge of the attack. Trump said that Israel would make no more attacks on Iran's South Pars gas field, but if Iran attacked Qatar again, the US would retaliate and "massively blow up the entirety" of the field.

On Thursday, Brent crude futures climbed $3.69, or 3.44 per cent, to $111.07 per barrel. The US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.29, or 2.38 per cent, to $98.61 per barrel.

Adani Total Gas news updates

Earlier this week, PTI reported that the Adani Group gas company cut the price of excess natural gas supplied to certain industrial customers to Rs 82.95 per standard cubic metre (SCM) from Rs 119.90 per SCM, effective 0600 hours on March 16. The revision, it said, has been undertaken with the intent of passing on the benefit of reduced upstream gas prices, while continuing to manage system integrity and equitable distribution of gas during the prevailing supply disruption.

Following the disruption in India's LNG supplies due to the halt in the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, ATGL had asked commercial and industrial customers to curtail consumption to 40 per cent of their contracted volumes.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026 on March 9, 2026, prioritising domestic piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) used for transportation. Adani Total Gas said it welcomed the government's move to prioritise gas supplies for domestic PNG and CNG customers, as well as supplies to industrial and commercial users.