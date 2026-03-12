Adani Total Gas shares soar 15% in weak market; stock up 35% in 3 sessions

Shares of Adani Total Gas Ltd. extended gains to rise nearly 15 per cent on Thursday, outperforming its peers and the broader market, after the government's move to prioritise gas supplies for domestic PNG and CNG customers.

The company's stock rose as much as 14.8 per cent during the day to ₹651 per share, a day after it rallied to hit a 20 per cent upper circuit. The stock pared gains to trade 11.2 per cent higher at ₹630 apiece, compared to a 1.06 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:20 AM.

Shares of the company rose for the third straight session (up 35 per cent) and currently trade at 70 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 11 per cent this year, compared to a 9.5 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Adani Total Gas has a total market capitalisation of ₹69,639.97 crore.

Meanwhile, other gas stocks were trading mixed on Thursday. Shares of Indraprastha Gas were down 1.3 per cent, while Mahanagar Gas was trading flat. Gail (India) shares were up 1.2 per cent, and Gujarat Gas was up 4 per cent.

Adani Total Gas gas supply hit amid West Asia war

Adani Total Gas said some of its gas suppliers have curtailed supplies following the recent escalation of geopolitical tensions in West Asia, impacting the company's gas supply to industrial customers. The company said the supply disruption has affected deliveries to certain industrial consumers as suppliers reduced gas availability amid the evolving geopolitical situation.

The stock rally comes after the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026 on March 9, 2026, prioritising domestic piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) used for transportation.

Adani Total Gas said it welcomed the government's move to prioritise gas supplies for domestic PNG and CNG customers, as well as supplies to industrial and commercial users. The company said it is currently assessing the impact of the supply curtailment and is taking necessary steps to mitigate the effect, including coordinating with relevant authorities.

Considering the global supply constraint, the US said it would release 172 million barrels of oil from its reserve amid a global supply crunch. The member countries of the International Energy Agency will release 400 million barrels from their reserves.