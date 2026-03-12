Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 10:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Adani Total Gas shares soar 15% in weak market; stock up 35% in 3 sessions

Adani Total Gas shares soar 15% in weak market; stock up 35% in 3 sessions

Adani Total Gas said the supply disruption has affected deliveries to certain industrial consumers as suppliers reduced gas availability amid the evolving geopolitical situation.

Adani Total Gas, Adani Gas

Adani Total Gas shares

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 10:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Adani Total Gas Ltd. extended gains to rise nearly 15 per cent on Thursday, outperforming its peers and the broader market, after the government's move to prioritise gas supplies for domestic PNG and CNG customers. 
 
The company's stock rose as much as 14.8 per cent during the day to ₹651 per share, a day after it rallied to hit a 20 per cent upper circuit. The stock pared gains to trade 11.2 per cent higher at ₹630 apiece, compared to a 1.06 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:20 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the third straight session (up 35 per cent) and currently trade at 70 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 11 per cent this year, compared to a 9.5 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Adani Total Gas has a total market capitalisation of ₹69,639.97 crore. 
 
 
Meanwhile, other gas stocks were trading mixed on Thursday. Shares of Indraprastha Gas were down 1.3 per cent, while Mahanagar Gas was trading flat. Gail (India) shares were up 1.2 per cent, and Gujarat Gas was up 4 per cent. 

Adani Total Gas gas supply hit amid West Asia war

Adani Total Gas said some of its gas suppliers have curtailed supplies following the recent escalation of geopolitical tensions in West Asia, impacting the company's gas supply to industrial customers. The company said the supply disruption has affected deliveries to certain industrial consumers as suppliers reduced gas availability amid the evolving geopolitical situation.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 12, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 500 points, Nifty near 23,700; Rupee falls to fresh low of 92.37

Chart check: TCS, HUL, Ashok Leyland, GSPL and TI India flag weak signals on technical charts, says analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan.

TCS, HUL, Ashok Leyland, 2 more stocks may fall up to 14%: Tech analyst

Infobean Technologies share

Infobeans Tech up 5% as firm sees 'limited' impact from West Asia conflict

Gujarat Gas

Gujarat Gas soars 10% on huge volumes; up for 3rd day in weak market

stock market rally, market rise

ICICI Sec starts coverage on KSH International with 'Buy', sees 45% upside

 
The stock rally comes after the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026 on March 9, 2026, prioritising domestic piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) used for transportation.
 
Adani Total Gas said it welcomed the government's move to prioritise gas supplies for domestic PNG and CNG customers, as well as supplies to industrial and commercial users. The company said it is currently assessing the impact of the supply curtailment and is taking necessary steps to mitigate the effect, including coordinating with relevant authorities. 
 
Considering the global supply constraint, the US said it would release 172 million barrels of oil from its reserve amid a global supply crunch. The member countries of the International Energy Agency will release 400 million barrels from their reserves.
 
Meanwhile, Iran said that the US and Israel must guarantee they will not attack for it to declare a ceasefire as the war rages on for nearly two weeks. Brent crude oil prices rose 10.4 per cent on Thursday to $101.5 per barrel. 
 

More From This Section

Nomura on NBFCs

Nomura bets on AI-led NBFC growth; Piramal, LT Fin, Tata Capital rated Buy

India equity markets, Sensex fall, Nifty decline, US Israel Iran strike, Khamenei death, crude oil price surge, Strait of Hormuz disruption, domestic inflation India, RBI policy impact, safe-haven assets, gold and oil market, FPI outflows India, geop

OMC stocks: HPCL, BPCL, IOCL crack up to 19% so far in March; here's why

Stock market crash today reasons

Markets crash yet again: Why are Sensex, Nifty falling today? Key reasons

stock market, indian stock market, markets

Index up, portfolios down? Half of BSE 500 stocks trail Sensex

Nifty auto, gas shortage, west asia conflict

Why M&M, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor & other auto stocks falling today?

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Adani Gas Adani Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to BuyStocks to Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold and Silver Rate TodayBorosil Share priceLPG Shortage NewsJal Jeevan MissionXiaomi 17 Ultra LaunchedPersonal Finance