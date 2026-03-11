Adani Total Gas soars 18% on heavy volumes in weak market; here's why

Adani Total Gas share price today

Share price of Adani Total Gas (ATGL) zoomed 18 per cent to ₹560.70 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market.

At 01:16 PM; ATGL was quoting 17 per cent higher at ₹554.35, as compared to 1.5 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped by over 20-fold with a combined 16.44 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

The stock price of the Adani Group company had hit a 52-week low of ₹453.50 on March 2, 2026. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹797.40 on September 23, 2025.

Why did Adani Total Gas surge 18% on Wednesday?

ATGL is engaged in City Gas Distribution (CGD) business and supplies natural gas to domestic, commercial, industrial and vehicle users. The company is exploring of doing businesses of bio gas, bio fuel, bio mass, liquefied compressed natural gas (LCNG), hydrogen-enriched compressed natural gas (HCNG), electric vehicle (EV), Hydrogen, manufacturing of various equipment and provision of value-added services relating to CGD business.

The Government of India’s decision to review gas allocation and prioritise critical sectors such as household consumption has led to concerns over short supply for industrial uses.

ATGL in an exchange filing said in view of recent escalation of geopolitical developments in the Middle East region, some of the gas suppliers of the company have curtailed the gas supply which in turn has impacted our supplies to industrial customers.

The company further said it appreciates the government’s prompt efforts in bringing out the said order and according priority for the gas supplies to Domestic PNG and CNG customers, as well as supply of PNG to Industrial and Commercial Customers.

ATGL said the company is presently assessing the impact of above and is taking necessary steps to mitigate the effect, including co-ordination with respective authorities, in this regard.

Energy sector overview

India’s energy sector remains a key driver of economic growth, with rising demand for petroleum products fuelled by industrial expansion, infrastructure development, and increasing mobility needs.

As the world’s third-largest oil consumer, India imports nearly 90 per cent of its crude oil demand, with 242 MMT imported in FY2024-25, a 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y increase. While the Middle East remains a dominant supplier, import diversification continues, with an increasing share from Eurasia and Africa. To enhance energy security and reduce import dependence, the government is actively promoting ethanol blending, compressed biogas production, and transport electrification, aligning with its long-term energy transition goals.

At the same time, with a robust refining capacity of 257 MMT across 23 refineries, India continues to strengthen its position in the global petroleum product market, ensuring supply stability while advancing towards a sustainable energy future, Adani Total Gas said in its annual report.

ATGL is expanding its presence in India’s clean energy transition through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited (ATEL). The subsidiary focusses on developing Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure (EVCI) across the country, aligning with ATGL’s strategy of diversifying beyond its core CGD business.

Adani TotalEnergies Biomass Limited (ATBL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of ATGL, is playing a key role in the renewable energy sector, focussing on biogas production. ATGL has been witnessing healthy volume growth across its CGD network, backed by an expanding infrastructure across the geographical areas (Gas). ATGL expects healthy growth in sales volume on the back of a favourable demand outlook.

ATGL continued its strong growth trajectory with CNG volume rising 17 per cent year-on-year during third quarter and 18 per cent over the 9 months period ended December 2025, while PNG volume registered 3 per cent growth in the quarter and 7 per cent over the 9 months period. This performance by the company reflects our expanding network and deeper penetration across markets, ATGL said.

During the December quarter, ATGL added 18 new CNG stations taking its network to now 680 stations. Out of these 680 stations, 136 CNG stations are either Company-owned Dealer Operated, which the company call CODO or dealer-owned dealer-operated, DODO. In addition, ATGL has laid over 8,100 kilometres of MDPE pipeline to provide last mile access to large masses to avail PNG supplies across all its geographical areas.