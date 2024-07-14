Business Standard
Aditya Birla Sun Life Corporate Bond Fund: Bonding returns and safety

Fort Knox of finance: Where returns meet ironclad safety

Mutual Fund investors, FPI, foreign portfolio investors, MF equity
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

CRISIL Research
Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Launched in March 1997, the Aditya Birla Sun Life Corporate Bond Fund has consistently ranked in the top 30 percentile of the corporate bond fund category in the CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for the past three quarters ending March 2024.

As of March 2024, the fund’s month-end assets under management stood at Rs 21,135 crore, up from Rs 15,461 crore in March 2022.

Kaustubh Gupta and Dhaval Joshi have been managing the fund since April 2017 and November 2022, respectively.

The fund aims to generate optimal returns with high liquidity through an actively managed portfolio predominantly invested in high-quality debt and money

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

