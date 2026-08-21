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Home / Markets / News / Aditya Infotech up 3% as MOFSL turns bullish on growing surveillance mkt

Aditya Infotech up 3% as MOFSL turns bullish on growing surveillance mkt

Aditya Infotech shares have rallied 428 per cent from its IPO price of ₹675 per share. Meanwhile, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has risen 132 per cent.

Aditya Infotech share price

According to MOFSL, Aditya Infotech is well-positioned to benefit from a surge in the video surveillance market.

Saloni Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 10:12 AM IST

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Multibagger stock Aditya Infotech, which manufactures surveillance equipment under the brand name CP Plus, gained nearly 3 per cent in Friday's early morning session after domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) initiated coverage with a 'Buy' rating.
 
Aditya Infotech's share price rose 2.8 per cent to a day's high of ₹3,566 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), compared with its last closing price of ₹3,468.60.
 
The stock, which listed on the bourses in August last year, has delivered phenomenal returns. It has rallied 428 per cent from its initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹675 per share. Meanwhile, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has risen 132 per cent.
 
 

Why is MOFSL bullish on Aditya Infotech?

 
According to MOFSL, Aditya Infotech is well-positioned to benefit from a surge in the video surveillance market, which is valued at ₹10,600 crore as of FY25 and expected to grow to ₹22,700 crore by FY30E.  
 
With growing impetus on enhancing security and surveillance across public, private, and commercial spaces due to the current underpenetration of CCTVs in India, MOFSL expects robust demand growth in the country in the years to come.

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Currently, the number of CCTVs per 1,000 in India is a mere 1.1 compared with 14.4 in China, 15.3 in the US, 6.3 in Germany, 7.5 in the UK, 2.5 in France, 2 in South Korea, and 4 in Australia.
 
Further, the implementation of Standardisation Testing and Quality Certificate (STQC) norms for CCTVs has unlocked a humongous growth opportunity, said the brokerage, and expects it to drive Aditya Infotech's market share in the video surveillance market from 44 per cent to over 58 per cent-plus by FY28.
 
Commenting on the earnings estimates, the brokerage said it sees Aditya Infotech delivering a stellar revenue/EBITDA/PAT growth of 44 per cent/58 per cent/64 per cent over FY26-FY28, owing to strong industry tailwinds. This growth will be aided by robust volume growth and improvement in realisation due to the imminent price hikes and evolution of the product mix towards higher-value products.
 
"Aditya Infotech is evolving from an Assembler->Manufacturer->Technologically AI-driven products & platform provider for the security & surveillance market," said the brokerage as it initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of ₹4,200.
 
Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 10:12 AM IST