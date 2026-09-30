Adroit Industries shares make stellar market debut, list at 86% premium

Adroit Industries shares made a strong debut on exchanges on Wednesday, ahead of the grey market premium.

The stock listed at ₹250 on the BSE, an 86.57 per cent premium and on NSE the shares debuted at a premium of 75.37 per cent to the issue price. Ahead of the debut, the grey market premium (GMP) for Adroit Industries shares was at a premium to the IPO price, according to data available on websites tracking the unofficial market. GMP suggested a 41 per cent listing gain of the shares at ₹189. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 195.04 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) category subscribed 332.35 times and Retail individual investors subscribed 99.81 times. The initial public offer of Adroit Industries was subscribed 176.85 times.

Adroit Industries IPO Details

The IPO Adroit Industries (India) opened for subscription on 23 September 2026 and closed on 25 September 2026. The price band was fixed at ₹126 to ₹134 per share. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹132.62 crore and an offer for sale of 13.50 lakh shares worth up to ₹18.09 crore by Mukesh Sangla HUF.

On 22 September 2026, the company's board finalised allocation of 33.74 lakh shares to six anchor investors at ₹134 per share. It allocated 7.46 lakh shares to Abakkus Venture Opportunities Fund.

The fresh issue proceeds will be used mainly for capital expenditure and debt repayment. Around ₹19.90 crore will be used for machinery, equipment and a transport vehicle at the Dewas facility, while ₹43.95 crore will be invested in subsidiary Adroit Driveshafts for machinery, equipment and a transport vehicle at its Pithampur facility. Another ₹24.19 crore will be used to repay or prepay borrowings of Adroit Driveshafts, with the balance earmarked for general corporate purposes.