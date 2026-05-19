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Home / Markets / News / Advait Energy signs MoU with TECO Fuel Cell in Norway; stock gains 3%

Advait Energy signs MoU with TECO Fuel Cell in Norway; stock gains 3%

Advait Energy Stock: The company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TECO Fuel Cell Technology AS, Norway, during the 3rd India-Nordic Summit held in Oslo, Norway, on May 18, 2026

Advait Energy Transitions share price

Advait Energy Stock

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 2:46 PM IST

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Advait Energy Transitions Share Price Today

Shares of Advait Energy Transitions were in high demand on the bourses on Tuesday, May 19, after the company announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the 3rd India–Nordic Summit held in Oslo, Norway.
 
Following the development, the company’s share price advanced 3.02 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,935 per share on the NSE.
 
The counter continued to trade northward on the bourses, though it pared some gains. At last check, Advait Energy Transitions shares were trading at ₹1,897.10 apiece, up 1.01 per cent from the previous close of ₹1,878.10 per share on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading higher by 51 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 23,701 levels. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹2,077.31 crore on the NSE as of May 19.
 
 
Advait Energy Transitions shares have a 52-week range of ₹2,163–₹1,351 on the NSE. 

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Advait Energy signs MoU with TECO Fuel Cell Technology AS, Norway

The northward movement in Advait Energy Transitions’ share price came after the company announced that it had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TECO Fuel Cell Technology AS, Norway, during the 3rd India–Nordic Summit held in Oslo, Norway, on May 18, 2026.
 
The MoU was signed by Shalin Sheth, promoter and managing director of the company, and Tore Enger, executive chairman of TECO Maritime Group and chief executive officer of TECO Fuel Cell Technology AS.
 
“The MoU aligns with the Government of India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative and the National Green Hydrogen Mission and is aimed at enabling domestic manufacturing capability through knowledge transfer and joint engineering in hydrogen fuel cell technology,” the company said in an exchange filing on the NSE. 
 
According to Advait Energy Transitions, the collaboration is intended to cater to the following sectors:
 
  • Stationary power applications, including data centre systems – targeted production from Q1 CY2027
  • Heavy-duty transport and mobility applications – targeted production from Q1 CY2028
  • Maritime and shipping applications – development progressing alongside mobility applications through CY2028.

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 2:43 PM IST

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