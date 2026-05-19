Advait Energy signs MoU with TECO Fuel Cell in Norway; stock gains 3%

Advait Energy Transitions Share Price Today

Shares of Advait Energy Transitions were in high demand on the bourses on Tuesday, May 19, after the company announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the 3rd India–Nordic Summit held in Oslo, Norway.

Following the development, the company’s share price advanced 3.02 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,935 per share on the NSE.

The counter continued to trade northward on the bourses, though it pared some gains. At last check, Advait Energy Transitions shares were trading at ₹1,897.10 apiece, up 1.01 per cent from the previous close of ₹1,878.10 per share on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading higher by 51 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 23,701 levels. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹2,077.31 crore on the NSE as of May 19.

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Advait Energy signs MoU with TECO Fuel Cell Technology AS, Norway

The northward movement in Advait Energy Transitions’ share price came after the company announced that it had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TECO Fuel Cell Technology AS, Norway, during the 3rd India–Nordic Summit held in Oslo, Norway, on May 18, 2026.

The MoU was signed by Shalin Sheth, promoter and managing director of the company, and Tore Enger, executive chairman of TECO Maritime Group and chief executive officer of TECO Fuel Cell Technology AS.

According to Advait Energy Transitions, the collaboration is intended to cater to the following sectors: