Aegis Logistics shares gain 3% as QIP opens; floor price set at ₹1,161.85

Shares of Aegis Logistics gained over 3 per cent in intraday trade on Thursday after the company announced a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise funds. The company's fund raising committee approved a floor price of ₹1,161.85 per equity share for the issue and cleared the preliminary placement document and application form.

The company's counter at 12:35 AM was trading 0.29 per cent higher at ₹1,230 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was 0.12 per cent up at 25,225.30. In intraday trade, the stock gained 3.4 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹1,269 per share.

The QIP opened on November 11, 2026, following approval from the board on September 28 and shareholders on October 21.

In an exchange filing, the company said that its board has “approved and adopted the preliminary placement document dated November 11, 2026, together with the application form dated November 11, 2026 to be sent to eligible qualified institutional buyers inviting bids and for the purpose of receiving filled in application forms along with application amounts for subscription of Equity Shares in connection with the Issue”

Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, said that Aegis Logistics is trading in a higher highs and higher lows formation. “Going ahead, a decisive close above ₹1,300 spot could lead the stock towards ₹1,500 and higher levels in near term. On the down side, ₹1,100-1,050 zone will provide instant support in case of any decline,” he said.

Aegis Logistics shares gained 4.59 per cent over the past week, compared with a 1.51 per cent rise in the Nifty Energy index. However, the stock declined 14.47 per cent over the past month, while the index gained 4.42 per cent.

On a longer-term basis, Aegis Logistics has outperformed the index, rising 73.87 per cent year-to-date and 55.08 per cent over one year, against gains of 5.45 per cent and 3.18 per cent, respectively, in the Nifty Energy index. Over three and five years, the stock gained 297.25 per cent and 490.01 per cent, compared with 33.93 per cent and 54.66 per cent for the index.

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