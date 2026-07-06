Aegis Logistics zooms 84% in 1 month, hits new high; Aegis Vopak soars 54%

Aegis Logistics, Aegis Vopak shares price movement

Share price of Aegis Logistics hit a new high of ₹1,388.65, surging 5 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day deals on expectations of a healthy business outlook.

In the past month, the stock rallied 84 per cent, as compared to 6.5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. In past three months, the market price of Aegis Logistics appreciated by 133 per cent, as against 5.6 per cent gain in the benchmark index.

Meanwhile, Aegis Vopak Terminals’ stock price soared 10 per cent to ₹284.10 on the BSE amid heavy volumes. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly four-fold, with a combined 9.08 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. In the past month, the stock price of Aegis Vopak Terminals zoomed 54 per cent.

What’s driving Aegis Logistics, Aegis Vopak Terminals’ stock prices?

The BSE today, July 6, sought clarification from Aegis Vopak Terminals with reference to movement in volume. The reply is awaited.

Meanwhile, on June 17, 2026, to a similar notice from the BSE, Aegis Logistics clarified that the increase in volume of the company’s equity shares across exchanges appears to have been on account of interest of investors based on the performance/prospects of the company and is purely market driven. The company had no role in the increase in volume on the stock exchanges.

“The company is in compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and discloses all the events/ information that have bearing on the operation/ performance of the company on timely basis. To the best of our knowledge, there is no unpublished price sensitive information at this stage, which has not been disclosed to the stock exchanges,” Aegis Logistics said.

During the fourth quarter (January to March) of the financial year 2025-26 (Q4FY26), Aegis Logistics’ consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose 56 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹596 crore from ₹381 crore reported in Q4FY25. Revenue from operations rose 52 per cent YoY to ₹2,594 crore from ₹1,705 crore. Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to ₹670 crore, reflecting a gain of 54 per cent from ₹434 crore reported in Q4FY25.

Aegis Logistics in the Q4 earnings conference call said the company signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to participate in the development of the Vadhvan port with a potential investment of approximately ₹20,000 crore, subject to approvals and land allocation, of course. And this will enable the company to develop further world-class liquid and gas handling infrastructure and significantly expanding the scale and geographic reach of network, the management said.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE The company reiterated its ambitious capex plan for the commissioning of 64,000 kl liquid capacity at the Mumbai port in H1FY27 (₹125 crore); additional liquid, LPG, and LPG bottling capacity at JNPA (₹1,680 crore); 94k cbm liquids capacity at Kandla in FY27; ammonia terminals at Kandla, and 36,000 mt of ammonia capacity at Pipavav by H1FY27.

Brokerages view on Aegis Logistics, Aegis Vopak Terminals

While analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services estimate a 9 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in profit after tax over FY26-28, the brokerage firm believes that the current valuations at 36x FY27E EPS already factor in the strong expansion in capacity and earnings.

The Kandla-Gorakhpur pipeline connectivity to Kandla and Pipavav terminal is expected in Q2FY27, boosting evacuation at both terminals. The management reiterated its aspiration of reaching ~2mt of LPG/ammonia distribution volumes by FY28. It outlined a cumulative investment opportunity of ~$5 billion by FY31. Around $1.2 billion of investments are expected by March 2027, followed by another ₹5,000 crore by March 2028. The company is evaluating a 60k cbm liquid terminal at Kochi and Mangalore port, each, providing incremental growth optionality beyond the currently announced project pipeline, the brokerage firm said in the Q4 result update.

Given a partial resumption of bulk LPG supplies to industrial customers, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities expect strength in the distribution segment profitability for Aegis Logistics to sustain at least in Q1FY27E and normalise to pre-crisis levels from H2FY27E.

However, the brokerage firm expects improvement in LPG import supply to benefit LPG throughput volumes, which could help improve EBITDA for the segment for both Aegis Vopak and Aegis Logistics.

Following the improvement in LPG import supply, the Government of India (GoI) restored commercial LPG supplies to pre-crisis levels and bulk LPG supplies to 50 per cent of pre-crisis levels. LPG imports in May’26 recovered to 1.15mmt (50 per cent of pre-crisis levels) and are on track to improve to ~1.5mmt (70 per cent plus of pre-crisis levels) in June 2026 led by increasing supplies from the US.

All in all, in light of the recent developments and a strong run-up in Aegis Logistics, significantly outperforming Aegis Vopak, analysts said they now prefer Aegis Vopak over Aegis Logistics. ===================================================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.