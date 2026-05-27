Aequs tumbles 10% after Q4 Ebitda miss; JM Financial downgrades to 'Reduce'

Aequs share price today

Shares of Aequs, a contract manufacturing and precision engineering firm, plunged nearly 10 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹191.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported a weak performance for the January-March quarter of FY26.

At around 10:05 AM, Aequs stock was trading at ₹195, down 7.77 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹211.63. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index was quoting at 23,903.55 levels, down by a marginal 10.15 points or 0.04 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Aequs shares have surged 54 per cent, compared with an 8 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty50 index during the same period.

Aequs Q4 results highlight

In the March 2026 quarter, Aequs reported a revenue from operations of ₹3,671 crore, up 47 per cent from ₹2,493 crore in the year-ago period. The growth was driven by continued strength in its aerospace business and scaling up of the consumer segment.

However, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) declined 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹321 crore from ₹416 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin narrowed sharply to 9 per cent from 17 per cent in the year-ago period. Margins declined mainly due to the commencement of commercial operations in the consumer electronics segment during Q3, as full operating costs were reflected in the profit and loss account, while utilisation levels remained low, the company said.

The company reported a net loss of ₹541 crore in Q4FY26 as compared to a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹90 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The consumer segment’s contribution to overall revenue rose to 17 per cent, indicating continued ramp-up across the business.

Additionally, the company reported strong momentum in its aerospace business, with FY26 revenue rising 27 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,046.4 crore. The company’s aerospace order book stood at $889 million.

During Q4, Aequs added 433 new aerospace parts, taking its total portfolio to 5,654 SKUs, while the overall aerospace SKU portfolio grew 26 per cent Y-o-Y.

Capacity utilisation improved across segments, reaching 23 per cent in the consumer business and 62 per cent in aerospace operations, including 70 per cent utilisation in India.

READ | Coal India share falls 6% as ₹5,000-cr OFS opens; floor price set at 10% discount The company also announced major expansion plans, including a ₹1,900 crore memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu to develop an integrated aerospace ecosystem and a ₹2,856 crore MoU with Karnataka for expansion across business segments.

JM Financial on Aequs Stock

According to JM Financial, Aequs reported weaker-than-expected Ebitda in Q4FY26 as the ramp-up in its consumer electronics business resulted in full operating costs being reflected in earnings, compared with partial cost capitalisation earlier. It also noted that working capital levels remained elevated due to inventory build-up in the aerospace segment. While supply chain disruptions linked to the West Asia crisis could keep working capital under pressure in the near term. However, it expects the impact to be temporary.

Management has guided for Ebitda breakeven in the consumer business by Q4FY27 and potential PAT breakeven after the first half of FY28 as utilisation improves. The brokerage added that the depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar offers some support, given that a large share of Aequs’ revenue is dollar-linked.

According to analysts, Aequs is currently trading at nearly 62x FY28 estimated EV/EBITDA. The brokerage said it has raised its FY30 exit EV/Ebitda multiple to 26x from 22x earlier to factor in a 25 per cent re-rating seen across global aerospace peers in recent months.

JM Financial increased its target price on the stock to ₹210. However, the brokerage downgraded the stock to 'Reduce', saying the recent sharp rally in the stock price already factors in much of the expected growth in aerospace and consumer electronics.

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