Aeroflex zooms 18% on huge volume, over 31 mn shares change hands

Aeroflex Industries share price movement

Share price of Aeroflex Industries (Aeroflex) moved higher by 18 per cent to ₹579 on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume after the company reported strong September quarter (Q2FY27) earnings with profit after tax surging 156.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹36.6 crore. The company delivered its highest-ever quarterly performance, with quarterly revenue crossing the ₹200 crore milestone for the first time.

At 11:50 AM, Aeroflex traded 17 per cent higher at ₹573.40, compared to a 0.82 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. As many as 31 million shares representing 23.23 per cent of total equity of Aeroflex changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹613.50 on October 14, 2026.

Aeroflex – Q2 results, Capex

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex surges 500 points, Nifty 50 tops 22,800; PSU Bank, FMCG lead Aeroflex is one of the leading manufacturers of flow control solutions in India. The company specializes in manufacturing flexible flow solutions used for flow of liquids and gases across a wide range of industries and applications. Aeroflex caters to a diverse base of domestic and international customers and has established a presence across multiple end-user industries.

The company is expanding its product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities, with a growing focus on high-potential segments such as data centre liquid cooling infrastructure, including liquid cooling skid assemblies.

Aeroflex reported a strong quarterly performance in Q2FY27, with consolidated revenue from operations increasing 87 per cent YoY to ₹207.4 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 94.5 per cent YoY to ₹50.3 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding 93 bps YoY to 24.3 per cent, driven by higher contribution from high-value products and improved operating leverage.

Looking ahead, the management expects continued revenue growth and progressive improvement in EBITDA margins, supported by planned capacity expansion, higher utilisation levels and operating leverage.

ALSO READ: Adani Ports soars 4% on healthy Q2, raises FY27 guidance; brokerages upbeat Meanwhile, the company completed expansion of its SS Hose & Braiding capacity to 20 million metres p.a. and liquid cooling skid assembly capacity to 12,000 units p.a., with the latter targeted to increase to 15,000 units by December 2026. It announced a further investment of ₹202 crore to increase SS Hose & Braiding capacity to 30 million metres p.a. and liquid cooling skid assembly capacity to 30,000 units p.a. by March 2028.

Aeroflex – Outlook

The accelerating adoption of AI and high-performance computing is increasing data centre power density and driving demand for advanced cooling solutions. This presents a significant opportunity for the company both in India and globally. The company is focused on expanding its network of technology and business partners to strengthen its liquid cooling capabilities and address this evolving market.

The demand across the company's core flow-control businesses remains encouraging, particularly in the US and Europe. Ports and terminals have emerged as a key contributor, with substantial growth recorded in the segment. The company expects its established product portfolio to continue benefiting from these opportunities, alongside the emergence of new applications, the company said in a media release.

ICICI Securities view on Aeroflex

Aeroflex's growth momentum remains strong, led by the rapid scale-up of its liquid cooling solutions business, with skid assembly revenue increasing to ₹50 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹32.4 crore in Q1FY27 and ₹18.9 crore in Q4FY26. The company sold 1,475 skids during the quarter at an average realisation of ₹339,000 per skid, compared with 1,040 skids at ₹311,000 in Q1FY27, indicating strong volume growth alongside improved realisation, ICICI Securities said.

Stronger contribution from high-value products and operating leverage lifted EBITDA margin to 24.3 per cent, up 93 bps YoY. However, PAT growth was partly supported by lower depreciation following the change from written down value method (WDV) to straight line method (SLM), which reduced depreciation expense by ₹8.4 crore in Q2FY27. Sustained growth will depend on timely capacity ramp-up, conversion of data-centre liquid cooling demand into revenue and margin sustainability, the brokerage firm said in a note. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.