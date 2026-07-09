Aether Industries zooms 75% so far in 2026; should investors book profit?

Aether Industries share price movement

Share price of Aether Industries hit a new high of ₹1,507.20, soaring 7 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade on expectations of strong order visibility for the financial year 2026-2027 (FY27).

In the past three weeks, the stock price of the specialty chemicals rallied 31 per cent. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the market price of Aether Industries zoomed 75 per cent, as compared to a near 10 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Aether Industries overview, outlook

Aether Industries is engaged in the business of specialty chemicals and intermediates. The products of the company find application in various sectors like pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, specialty, electronic chemicals, material sciences, high performance photography etc.

Last month, Aether Industries informed that the commercial operations at the Manufacturing Site 5 (Plot No. 14+15, GIDC Panoli) in the two blocks of the first phase commenced, with effect from June 26, 2026. This manufacturing site is expected to be a key contributor towards achieving the company’s extended production capacities and revenue growth going forward in the coming years.

Aether Industries in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) earnings conference call said that in FY26, the company completed 50-plus customers and certification audits and added 19 marquee clients to its rosters. Multiple customers completed pre-audits for Site 5. These interactions reinforced the management’s confidence that Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) and Contract and Exclusive Manufacturing (CEM) can contribute 70 per cent plus sales in the coming years.

The management said the company has strong order visibility for FY27. In the semiconductor materials space, the feedback from the company’s customers has been very positive. The company sees this opportunity tripling by 2030.

Looking ahead, the management said the company is entering a new growth phase powered by 3 big levers; successful commissioning of Site 3++ and Phase 1 of Site 5, deepening relationships with global technology and industrial leaders and sharp focus on operating cash flow and disciplined execution.

ICRA’s view on Aether Industries

Aether Industries demonstrated strong operational performance in FY26, driven by robust volume growth, ramp-up of recently commissioned capacities (notably Site 4), and increasing contribution from contract-led businesses. However, the company’s capital structure moderated during the year, with the total debt increasing to around ₹458 crore as on March 31, 2026 from ₹200 crore as on March 31, 2025. This increase is primarily on account of the debt-funded capex and higher working capital requirements, particularly in the absence of fresh equity infusion, said ICRA.

Despite the increase in leverage, the company continues to maintain comfortable debt protection metrics, supported by strong operating profitability and healthy cash accruals. Going forward, while the leverage may stay elevated amid the ongoing capex and growth plans, the credit profile is expected to remain supported by a steady operating performance and adequate cash flow generation, the rating agency said. ICRA reaffirmed ratings of bank instruments of Aether Industries. The outlook on long-term rating was revised to Stable from Positive.

Should investors book profit in Aether Industries?

Aether is well positioned for strong long-term growth, supported by robust expansion in its CRAMS pipeline, commercialisation of new CEM and Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) molecules, and phased development of Site 5.

Accoridng to analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities, Aether is significantly strengthening R&D capabilities, with the CRAMS project pipeline expected to more than double from 55 to 120 by FY28E. The company is enhancing its long-term revenue visibility. Site 5, with a planned investment of ₹2,200 crore–₹2,300 crore across 16 plants, is expected to become Aether's primary growth engine, aided by long-term customer partnerships, including a strategic joint venture (JV) with a leading European manufacturer and dedicated facilities for a global oil & gas customer.

The commercialization of new LSM and semiconductor chemical products is likely to create sizeable revenue opportunities over the medium term, while CEM business is likely to remain the key earnings driver. The brokerage firms expects Aether to deliver a robust 29 per cent/27 per cent/30 per cent Sales/EBITDA/EPS compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY26–29E.

Analysts resumed coverage on the stock, with a 'REDUCE' rating owing to the recent rally in stock price as valuations remain stretched; There target price of ₹1,250/share (45x Mar’28E EPS). ============================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.