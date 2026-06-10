Afcons Infra jumps 10% on bagging ₹5,301 cr Vadhvan Port breakwater project
Afcons Infrastructure share price surged after receiving a letter of award from Vadhvan Port Project Limited (VPPL) for the construction of a 10.14 km-long breakwater
SI Reporter Mumbai
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Afcons Infrastructure shares jumped 9.6 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹346.3per share. The stock was in demand after the company bagged an order from Vadhvan Port Project Limited (VPPL).
At 10:04 AM, Afcons Infrastructure’s share price pared some gains and was up 5.72 per cent at ₹333.8 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.57 per cent at 74,336.48.
Afcons Infrastructure has received a letter of award from VPPL for the construction of a 10.14 km-long breakwater at the upcoming Vadhvan Port in Maharashtra, which, when completed, will be the second-longest breakwater in the world. The project is valued at ₹5,301 crore.
"This award is a testament to Afcons' proven expertise in delivering complex and large-scale marine infrastructure projects. The Vadhvan breakwater project will be a strategic enabler for India's ambition to become a global maritime hub," said Krishnamurthy Subramanian, executive chairman, Afcons Infrastructure. READ | FMCG shares in focus; HUL, Dabur, Nestle, Marico gain up to 3%; here's why
Afcons has an established track record in large-scale marine infrastructure globally — including the Bulk Jetty at the Port of Sohar in Oman, one of the world's deepest ports; the New Owendo International Port in Gabon, completed in a record 18 months and recognised as the fastest completed port project in West Africa; and the Sulphur Jetty in Kuwait. In India, the company has delivered several landmark marine projects. Afcons has been recognised by Engineering News-Record (ENR), USA, as the eighth largest marine and port facilities contractor globally.
Technical view
"Afcons Infrastructure continues to trade within a broader declining channel, reflecting a weak longterm trend despite recent stabilization near the lower boundary of the pattern. After witnessing a sharp correction from the ₹470 zone to around ₹280, the stock has formed a base and is attempting a recovery. The recent bounce has pushed prices above the short-term moving averages, while RSI has moved above 50, indicating improving momentum and a gradual return of buying interest. However, the stock remains below the falling channel resistance and the 200-day moving average near 360, which continues to cap upside potential," said Virat Jagad, sr. technical research analyst at Bonanza He added: A decisive breakout above ₹340–345 could strengthen bullish sentiment and pave the way for a move towards ₹360 and ₹385. On the downside, ₹320 remains an important support level, and a breach below it may trigger renewed selling pressure towards ₹300. Overall, the near-term outlook has improved, but a confirmed breakout above channel resistance is required to signal a meaningful trend reversal. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 10:46 AM IST