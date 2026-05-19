Afcons Infra tanks 9% on posting weak Q4 results; revenue down 19% YoY
In the March quarter (Q4FY26), Afcons Infra reported a net loss of ₹89 crore, as compared to a net profit of ₹111 crore a year ago
SI Reporter Mumbai
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Afcons Infrastructure shares tanked 8.7 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹289.3 per share. However, at 9:56 AM, Afcons Infra’s share price recovered slightly and was down just 3.58 per cent at ₹289.3 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.2 per cent at 75,463.76.
The selling on the counter came after the company released its Q4FY26 results on Monday, after market hours. In the March quarter (Q4FY26), Afcons Infra reported a net loss of ₹89 crore, as compared to a net profit of ₹111 crore a year ago.
Its revenue from operations stood at ₹2,614 crore, as compared to ₹3,223 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), down 19 per cent.
The company’s Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹170 crore, as against ₹415 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin stood at 6.1 per cent from 12.2 per cent a year ago.
According to the filing, despite an inflow of orders of ₹4,125 crore, the company’s order book remained healthy at ₹32,496 crore as of March 2026. READ | Apollo Micro Systems jumps 9% on Q4 show, dividend news; analyst upbeat
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“FY26 was a challenging year for Afcons, particularly due to slower ordering activity in several segments, delays in project conversion, and continued geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties. The quarter closed with a net loss of ₹ 89 crore, impacted by macroeconomic uncertainties and certain one-time factors. Even in a challenging environment, Afcons continued to deliver key execution milestones during the year, including commissioning of the HRRL Crude Oil Terminal at Mundra, opening of a key stretch of the Central Silk Board double-decker corridor in Bengaluru, and successful trial runs on the Agra and Kanpur Metro projects.These achievements reflect our strong execution capabilities and continued focus on delivering complex infrastructure projects,” said Subramanian Krishnamurthy, executive chairman, Afcons Infrastructure.
He added: We remain committed to disciplined project selection and execution, operational excellence, and long-term value creation for all our stakeholders.
Technical view
"Afcons Infrastructure remains in a broader downtrend as the stock is trading below its major 100 and 200 EMAs, indicating long-term weakness. After a sharp recovery from the ₹275 zone, the stock faced resistance near ₹350-360 and has again witnessed selling pressure with bearish candles and profit booking volume. Short-term EMAs have started turning downward, while RSI has slipped below 50, suggesting weakening momentum in the near term," said Virat Jagad, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza. He added: Fresh entry should be avoided until the stock sustains above ₹325-330 with strong volumes. Aggressive traders can consider entry near support zones with Stop-loss at ₹288 and targets of ₹340 and 360. Existing holders should maintain a trailing stop-loss at ₹295 on closing basis, as breakdown below this level can resume the broader downtrend. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages and analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 10:39 AM IST