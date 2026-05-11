Affle 3i zooms 11% on posting healthy Q4 performance; PAT up 16% YoY

Affle 3i shares advanced 10.5 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,666.35 per share. However, at 11:59 AM, Affle 3I share price pared some gains and was up 8.25 per cent at ₹1,631 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.17 per cent at 76,423.25.

The company reported its Q4FY26 numbers on Saturday. In the March quarter (Q4FY26), Affle 3I reported a net profit of ₹119.5 crore , as compared to a net loss of ₹103.1 crore in the same period last year, up 16 per cent.

The revenue from operations stood at ₹724.4 crore, as compared to ₹602.3 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 20.3 per cent. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹161.2 crore, as compared to ₹134 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Ebitda margin stood at 22.3 per cent, as against 22.2 per cent a year ago. Check detailed results here

CHECK Q4 Results Today “We concluded FY2026 on a strong note, achieving our highest annual revenue run-rate, Ebitda, PAT, and consumer conversions to date. Despite a volatile global environment, we delivered consistent growth throughout the year, marking the 13th consecutive period of quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) growth, reaffirming the strength of our AI-powered Consumer Platform Stack and unique ROI-linked CPCU business model,” said Anuj Khanna Sohum, the chairperson, MD & CEO of Affle.

He added: Our diversified verticalised approach across business domains and geographies further enabled us to sustain broad-based growth across India, Emerging and Developed Markets. With our eyes set on a 10x decadal growth vision of our 3i journey, we extended AI-native capabilities across our organization to accelerate our transition towards an intelligence-led enterprise. During the year, we also launched OpticksAI and Niko, our in-house AI agentic capabilities to improve the efficiency and productivity of our organisation. While the global environment remains challenging, the structural tailwinds are compelling, driven by rising digital ad spends, the shift towards ROI-linked advertising, and the adoption of AI platforms redefining consumer journeys. Coupled with our disciplined execution, we remain well-positioned to harness these opportunities and deliver sustainable, profitable growth for all our stakeholders.