After March rout, domestic markets clock record mcap surge in April

Domestic market capitalisation has recouped the losses seen during the March selloff, with broader markets rebounding to pre-conflict levels. However, from its peak of ₹481 trillion recorded on January 2, overall market capitalisation remains lower by almost ₹18 trillion. Despite the latest rebound, the Sensex remains about 11 per cent below its record closing high of 85,836, while the Nifty is down around 9 per cent from its peak. Midcap and smallcap indices are also below their highs, declining 2.7 per cent and 8.4 per cent, respectively.