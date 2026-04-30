After March rout, domestic markets clock record mcap surge in April
Benchmark indices posted strong gains in April, with the Sensex rising 6.9 per cent and the Nifty advancing 7.5 per cent - their best monthly performance since December 2023
Samie ModakSameer Mulgaonkar
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The market capitalisation (mcap) of all domestically listed companies surged nearly ₹51 trillion to ₹463.3 trillion in April, marking the highest absolute monthly addition on record. This surpasses the previous high of ₹28.9 trillion recorded in March 2025. The sharp rebound follows a steep ₹51.1 trillion erosion in market value in March, triggered by the West Asia crisis, which drove a spike in oil prices and dampened the outlook for domestic equities.
Topics : Sensex market capitalisation stock markets Nifty