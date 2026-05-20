After Nomura, Motilal Oswal also sees gold duty hike manageable for Titan

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reiterated a 'Buy' on Titan Company with a target price of ₹5,150, based on 60x March 2028 earnings per share (EPS), even as the recent gold customs duty hike from 6 per cent to 15 per cent and potential regulatory headwinds cloud the near-term outlook.

The brokerage has trimmed its EPS estimates by 2 per cent for FY27 and 1 per cent for FY28 to account for the duty increase, but believes Titan is well-equipped to manage the situation through superior gold sourcing capabilities and a strong balance sheet. On a similar line, recently, Nomura had noted that Titan is expected to have a manageable impact of the government's decision to raise the effective import duty on gold from 6 per cent to 15 per cent. READ MORE The brokerage has trimmed its EPS estimates by 2 per cent for FY27 and 1 per cent for FY28 to account for the duty increase, but believes Titan is well-equipped to manage the situation through superior gold sourcing capabilities and a strong balance sheet.On a similar line, recently, Nomura had noted that Titan is expected to have a manageable impact of the government's decision to raise the effective import duty on gold from 6 per cent to 15 per cent.

The three challenges — and why Motilal is not worried

Motilal Oswal identifies three key challenges for Titan: the customs duty hike on gold, potential regulatory intervention, and Titan's historical performance during flat gold price environments. On all three counts, the brokerage believes Titan's structural advantages outweigh the near-term risks.

The government raised customs duty on gold and silver imports to 15 per cent from 6 per cent — and platinum to 15.4 per cent from 6.4 per cent — to reduce pressure on foreign exchange reserves amid ongoing West Asia tensions. Gold accounts for approximately 9 per cent of India's total imports, at approximately $72.4 billion in FY26. The additional 9-10 per cent duty increase, on top of gold inflation already running at 40-50 per cent, is expected to hurt demand in the short term. However, inventory gains are expected across companies — including those that hedge gold — as hedging does not cover customs duty hikes.

On regulatory risk, Motilal notes that historically, stock performance in the one year following regulatory announcements has mostly been positive, with Titan outperforming the Nifty 50 as well.

Gold price cycles

Motilal draws confidence from Titan's performance during previous phases of flat gold prices. During FY17-19, when gold prices were largely flat, Titan delivered 25 per cent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and over 35 per cent Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) CAGR. Similarly, during FY21-23, Titan clocked 35 per cent revenue CAGR and 60 per cent Ebit CAGR during a flat gold price environment.

The brokerage noted that current gold prices imply approximately 35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) gold inflation for nine months of FY27 — giving enough time for consumers and Titan to adjust. In a stable price environment, consumer footfall tends to recover and demand for high-carat products picks up — a pattern Titan has exploited effectively in the past.

Structural growth

Motilal sees India's jewellery market as a significant structural opportunity. With only approximately 40 per cent of the market served by organised players, Titan — with an 8 per cent market share — has significant headroom to grow. The brokerage noted that organised players have consistently outpaced the broader industry, delivering a 20 per cent CAGR versus 8 per cent for the overall industry over FY19-25. Titan is targeting a 10-11 per cent market share by FY27.

Unlike other category leaders such as HUL, Asian Paints, United Spirits, Page Industries, and Jubilant FoodWorks — which hold high market shares in highly penetrated, organised categories — Titan is still disrupting regional players while others struggle to defend share against new competition. This gives Titan long-term growth visibility in the jewellery segment beyond gold price cycles.

Multi-format presence, hedging strategy as competitive moats

Titan's multi-format jewellery portfolio — spanning Tanishq, CaratLane (lightweight, online-first), Mia (daily wear), Zoya (super-premium), and its entry into lab-grown diamonds (BeYon) — provides significant headroom for store and customer expansion. The organised jewellery market now has over 2,700 stores, with Titan accounting for approximately 43 per cent share through its 1,194 India jewellery stores as of FY26. Jewellery store count reached 1,349 as of March 2026.

Titan follows a 100 per cent gold hedging strategy — among the highest in the industry — which protects it from gold price volatility. In contrast, approximately 60 per cent of the market comprising unorganised players either do not hedge or only partially hedge. Titan's portfolio of over 14,000 designs further supports better pricing power and higher realisations.

Outlook

Motilal Oswal models sales, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), and adjusted profit after tax (PAT) CAGRs of 14 per cent, 20 per cent, and 22 per cent, respectively, over FY26-28. It models standalone jewellery (ex-bullion) Ebit growth of 22 per cent and 18 per cent in FY27 and FY28, respectively.

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