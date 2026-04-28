AGI Greenpac shares rally 16% as Q4 profit jumps 61% QoQ, revenue 17%

AGI Greenpac share price today

Shares of AGI Greenpac, a packaging products company, surged nearly 16 per cent to hit a high of ₹655 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported strong results in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26).

Around 12:45 PM, AGI Greenpac stock was trading 15 per cent higher at ₹648.55, compared to the previous session's close of ₹564.90 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 24,031 levels, down by 61.70 points or 0.26 per cent. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹4,186 crore. The stock price has recovered around 40 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹465 touched on March 30, 2026.

AGI Greenpac Q4 results highlights

In the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), AGI Greenpac reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹115 crore, up 19.4 per cent as compared to ₹97 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, its PAT grew 61.5 per cent from ₹71 crore in the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26).

The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹742 crore, up 5.3 per cent from ₹705 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. In the Q3FY26, its revenue was at ₹634 crore.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), excluding other income, slipped marginally to ₹153 crore compared to ₹154 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full FY26, the company's revenue from operations stood at ₹2,665 crore, up 5.4 per cent from ₹2,529 crore in the year-ago period. PAT jumped 9.1 per cent to ₹352 crore from ₹322 crore in the year-ago period.

AGI Greenpac has recommended a final dividend of ₹7 per share, a rate of 350 per cent on equity shares of ₹2 each, for the year ended March 31, 2026, subject to shareholder approval at its 66th AGM. If approved, the dividend will be credited or dispatched on or before September 29, 2026, to eligible shareholders.