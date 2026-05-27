AI boom: $1 trillion mcap club swells to 15 amid chipmaker rally
The global $1-trillion market-cap club has grown to 15 companies, driven largely by the AI-led rally in semiconductor and tech stocks
Samie Modak Mumbai
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The number of companies in the $1-trillion club has risen to 15 globally, with South Korea’s SK Hynix and US-listed Micron Technology being the latest entrants. Earlier this month, Samsung Electronics also hit the milestone. Shares of Samsung and domestic rival Hynix have surged 5x and 11x, respectively, over the past year, powering South Korea’s benchmark Kospi to a record high.