AI boom: $1 trillion mcap club swells to 15 amid chipmaker rally

The index has nearly doubled this year, after rallying 76 per cent in calendar year 2025, making it the world’s best-performing major market. South Korea is currently the world’s seventh-largest equity market, trailing India by a narrow margin.

Over the past year, five companies have entered the $1 trillion club, with four of them linked to the artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem, underscoring how the boom is reshaping global market leadership.

Of the 15 companies in the $1 trillion club, 11 are from the US. Besides the two South Korean chipmakers, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Saudi Aramco are the only other non-US members.

Meanwhile, India’s most valuable company, Reliance Industries, with a market capitalisation of about $191 billion, ranks 102 globally by market value.