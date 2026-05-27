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AI boom: $1 trillion mcap club swells to 15 amid chipmaker rally

The global $1-trillion market-cap club has grown to 15 companies, driven largely by the AI-led rally in semiconductor and tech stocks

Imaging: Ajaya Mohanty
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Over the past year, five companies have entered the $1 trillion club, with four of them linked to the artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem | Imaging: Ajaya Mohanty

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 10:37 PM IST

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The number of companies in the $1-trillion club has risen to 15 globally, with South Korea’s SK Hynix and US-listed Micron Technology being the latest entrants. Earlier this month, Samsung Electronics also hit the milestone. Shares of Samsung and domestic rival Hynix have surged 5x and 11x, respectively, over the past year, powering South Korea’s benchmark Kospi to a record high. 
The index has nearly doubled this year, after rallying 76 per cent in calendar year 2025, making it the world’s best-performing major market. South Korea is currently the world’s seventh-largest equity market, trailing India by a narrow margin. 
Over the past year, five companies have entered the $1 trillion club, with four of them linked to the artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem, underscoring how the boom is reshaping global market leadership. 
Of the 15 companies in the $1 trillion club, 11 are from the US. Besides the two South Korean chipmakers, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Saudi Aramco are the only other non-US members.  
Meanwhile, India’s most valuable company, Reliance Industries, with a market capitalisation of about $191 billion, ranks 102 globally by market value.  
The club is poised to expand further, with companies such as SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic widely expected to pursue public listings in the coming months. 
 
Topics : market cap market capitalisation artifical intelligence