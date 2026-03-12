Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 10:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nomura bets on AI-led NBFC growth; Piramal, LT Fin, Tata Capital rated Buy

Nomura bets on AI-led NBFC growth; Piramal, LT Fin, Tata Capital rated Buy

AI could transform NBFC lending and drive faster growth, according to Nomura. The brokerage has initiated coverage on Piramal Finance, L&T Finance, Tata Capital and HDB Financial.

Nomura on NBFCs

Nomura | Image: Bloomberg

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 10:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Artificial intelligence (AI) could reshape India's non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), potentially transforming their lending models and helping the sector close the competitive gap with banks, according to a recent report by Nomura.
 
As NBFCs increasingly embed AI into their operations, the brokerage said they could unlock faster loan growth, improve underwriting efficiency, and expand into new customer segments.
 
"Investment in and development of AI engines across the sector is increasing and could potentially drive structural transformations," Nomura said.
 
The Japan-based brokerage noted that while banks still dominate India’s lending economy with more than 70 per cent share of system credit as of financial year 2024-25 (FY25), NBFCs are entering a new phase of technological transformation.
 
 
NBFCs, it said, are not just looking for new products or geographies to expand into but are also developing AI engines that could disrupt lending processes.

Also Read

NBFC, bajaj finance, hdb financial, tata capital

NBFC stock picks: Why Ambit prefers Tata Capital, SHFL over Bajaj Finance

Nomura

Nomura cuts India FY27 GDP forecast to 7% amid West Asia conflict

bank stocks falling today

Bank stocks fall as Iran war fuels inflation fears, Nifty Bank drops 2%

AMC stocks, AMFI data

InCred Equities sees "buy on dips" in AMCs; bets on Nippon Life, UTI AMC

Anand Rathi initiates coverage on Emmvee Photovoltaics, Vikram Solar

Anand Rathi bullish on renewables; starts coverage on Emmvee, Vikram Solar

 
These technological capabilities, it added, may help lenders identify high-quality borrowers and streamline decision-making in segments that require intensive customer screening.
 
The brokerage expects the NBFC sector to grow faster than banks over the long term, projecting loan growth of around 17 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between FY25 and FY35, compared with roughly 12 per cent for banks.
 
Against this backdrop, Nomura has initiated coverage on four NBFCs. It has assigned 'Buy' ratings on Piramal Finance, L&T Finance (LTF), and Tata Capital, while initiating coverage on HDB Financial Services with a 'Neutral' rating.
 
Nomura has set share price targets of ₹2,150 for Piramal Finance, ₹325 for L&T Finance, ₹400 for Tata Capital, and ₹760 for HDB Financial Services.
 

NBFCs tap AI-powered growth engines

According to Nomura, the rising adoption of AI could significantly alter how loans are sourced, assessed, and serviced by NBFCs. Traditionally, financial lenders relied on manual underwriting amid limited data points.
 
AI-driven tools, however, are allowing them to process large volumes of alternative data, ranging from spending patterns to digital behaviour, to build more accurate borrower profiles.
 
"AI engines' ability to analyse alternative data can help identify potential prime customers and enhance efficiency in high-intensity lending segments," the brokerage noted.
 
This capability could be, especially, useful in retail segments such as consumer durables, personal loans and small-ticket credit, where speed and risk assessment are critical.
 
"Various NBFCs are actively exploring new loan segments to diversify their product portfolios and enhance growth and profitability. We believe loan products that serve the high-income category of the rural segment and mid-income category of the urban segment offer strong potential for transformation/ innovation. We believe AI and data analytics can significantly enhance lenders’ underwriting efficiency in these segments," Nomura said.
 
Operationally, AI adoption could also aid automated credit underwriting, fraud detection, customer acquisition, pricing optimisation and loan collection strategies for NBFCs.
 
Advanced algorithms can reduce turnaround time for approvals, improve credit risk modelling and lower operational costs by automating repetitive tasks, Nomura said.
 

Fixing the regulatory gap

That said, Nomura highlighted that there remains a regulatory gap surrounding the use of AI in lending.
 
While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), it noted, has already begun examining the role of AI, the regulatory framework is still evolving.
 
"AI has multiple benefits and many unknown challenges as well," the brokerage said, cautioning that clearer guidelines will likely emerge as the technology becomes more widely used in the financial sector.
 
The RBI is concerned about a fair share of risks and challenges. "AI models' opaque 'black box' nature, their ability to exponentially amplify biases, and boom-bust cycles are a few issues that stand out," Nomura pointed out.
 
Nomura on Piramal Finance, L&T Finance, Tata Capital, HDB Financial
Despite these uncertainties, Nomura believes the four NBFCs under its coverage are relatively well positioned to benefit from the technology-driven shift in the sector.
 
"The four NBFCs are rapidly scaling up their presence across geographies and product segments. These are also actively using artificial intelligence (AI) to transform business processes. Given that these players cater to underserved/underbanked customers, AI engines offer multiple benefits in terms of enhancing efficiency and optimising costs," Nomura said.
 
Thus, it believes these NBFCs will not only intensify competitive dynamics, but may also fundamentally transform traditional lending practices in India.
 
The brokerage expects three of the lenders to deliver over 20 per cent assets-under-management (AUM) CAGR between FY26 and FY28, along with mid-teen return on equity (ROE) levels.
 

Nomura's NBFC stock picks

Nomura said Piramal Finance is a "rapid evolver" with an AUM of ₹96,700 crore as of December 2025. Over 82 per cent of its loan mix is in the retail segment.
 
It expects the company to achieve around 12 per cent RoEs by FY28F with an AUM CAGR of 26 per cent over FY26-28F.
 
The "renewed and disruptive" NBFC, L&T Finance, had a gross loans portfolio of ₹1,14,300 crore as of December 2025. With retail loans now forming 98 per cent of the mix and a 28 per cent CAGR of retail loans in FY22-25, the company has already achieved two of the four targets it had set for itself.
 
"Consistent and stable profits, improvement of asset quality and expansion of RoAs are the critical monitorables for management," the brokerage said.
 
Tata Capital is a “mature and potent” NBFC with an AUM of ₹2.6 trillion as of Q3FY26. Its loan mix is diversified, comprising 60 per cent retail and 40 per cent SME/corporate loans.
 
"Tata Capital's RoA expansion over the next three years should be driven by improvements in the credit cost of its motor and business loans segments, operating leverage and entry into new higher-yielding products. We expect higher than mid-teens RoE for company by FY28F and a 23 per cent loans CAGR over FY26-28F," Nomura said.
 
Lastly, HDB Financial Services, the "underbanked specialist" reported gross loans worth ₹1,14,600 crore as of December 2025. Nomura said though the NBFC is rapidly expanding into new products such as consumer durable loans, gold loans, and micro finance, a pick-up in growth is critical for the stock to re-rate. 
 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 12, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 570 points, Nifty near 23,600; Nifty Oil & Gas outperforms

Chart check: TCS, HUL, Ashok Leyland, GSPL and TI India flag weak signals on technical charts, says analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan.

5 stocks incl TCS, HUL, Ashok Leyland weak on charts, may fall 14%: Analyst

India equity markets, Sensex fall, Nifty decline, US Israel Iran strike, Khamenei death, crude oil price surge, Strait of Hormuz disruption, domestic inflation India, RBI policy impact, safe-haven assets, gold and oil market, FPI outflows India, geop

OMC stocks: HPCL, BPCL, IOCL crack up to 19% so far in March; here's why

Borosil

Borosil shares drop 6% as OMCs restrict LPG supply amid fuel disruption

Stock market crash today reasons

Markets crash yet again: Why are Sensex, Nifty falling today? Key reasons

Topics : Industry Report NBFCs Nomura Tata Capital HDB Financial services Piramal Finance L&T Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to BuyStocks to Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold and Silver Rate TodayBorosil Share priceLPG Shortage NewsJal Jeevan MissionXiaomi 17 Ultra LaunchedPersonal Finance