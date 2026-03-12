Nomura bets on AI-led NBFC growth; Piramal, LT Fin, Tata Capital rated Buy

Artificial intelligence (AI) could reshape India's non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), potentially transforming their lending models and helping the sector close the competitive gap with banks, according to a recent report by Nomura.

As NBFCs increasingly embed AI into their operations, the brokerage said they could unlock faster loan growth, improve underwriting efficiency, and expand into new customer segments.

"Investment in and development of AI engines across the sector is increasing and could potentially drive structural transformations," Nomura said.

The Japan-based brokerage noted that while banks still dominate India’s lending economy with more than 70 per cent share of system credit as of financial year 2024-25 (FY25), NBFCs are entering a new phase of technological transformation.

NBFCs, it said, are not just looking for new products or geographies to expand into but are also developing AI engines that could disrupt lending processes.

These technological capabilities, it added, may help lenders identify high-quality borrowers and streamline decision-making in segments that require intensive customer screening.

The brokerage expects the NBFC sector to grow faster than banks over the long term, projecting loan growth of around 17 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between FY25 and FY35, compared with roughly 12 per cent for banks.

Against this backdrop, Nomura has initiated coverage on four NBFCs. It has assigned 'Buy' ratings on Piramal Finance, L&T Finance (LTF), and Tata Capital, while initiating coverage on HDB Financial Services with a 'Neutral' rating.

Nomura has set share price targets of ₹2,150 for Piramal Finance, ₹325 for L&T Finance, ₹400 for Tata Capital, and ₹760 for HDB Financial Services.

NBFCs tap AI-powered growth engines

According to Nomura, the rising adoption of AI could significantly alter how loans are sourced, assessed, and serviced by NBFCs. Traditionally, financial lenders relied on manual underwriting amid limited data points.

AI-driven tools, however, are allowing them to process large volumes of alternative data, ranging from spending patterns to digital behaviour, to build more accurate borrower profiles.

"AI engines' ability to analyse alternative data can help identify potential prime customers and enhance efficiency in high-intensity lending segments," the brokerage noted.

This capability could be, especially, useful in retail segments such as consumer durables, personal loans and small-ticket credit, where speed and risk assessment are critical.

"Various NBFCs are actively exploring new loan segments to diversify their product portfolios and enhance growth and profitability. We believe loan products that serve the high-income category of the rural segment and mid-income category of the urban segment offer strong potential for transformation/ innovation. We believe AI and data analytics can significantly enhance lenders’ underwriting efficiency in these segments," Nomura said.

Operationally, AI adoption could also aid automated credit underwriting, fraud detection, customer acquisition, pricing optimisation and loan collection strategies for NBFCs.

Advanced algorithms can reduce turnaround time for approvals, improve credit risk modelling and lower operational costs by automating repetitive tasks, Nomura said.

Fixing the regulatory gap

That said, Nomura highlighted that there remains a regulatory gap surrounding the use of AI in lending.

While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), it noted, has already begun examining the role of AI, the regulatory framework is still evolving.

"AI has multiple benefits and many unknown challenges as well," the brokerage said, cautioning that clearer guidelines will likely emerge as the technology becomes more widely used in the financial sector.

The RBI is concerned about a fair share of risks and challenges. "AI models' opaque 'black box' nature, their ability to exponentially amplify biases, and boom-bust cycles are a few issues that stand out," Nomura pointed out.

Nomura on Piramal Finance, L&T Finance, Tata Capital, HDB Financial

Despite these uncertainties, Nomura believes the four NBFCs under its coverage are relatively well positioned to benefit from the technology-driven shift in the sector.

"The four NBFCs are rapidly scaling up their presence across geographies and product segments. These are also actively using artificial intelligence (AI) to transform business processes. Given that these players cater to underserved/underbanked customers, AI engines offer multiple benefits in terms of enhancing efficiency and optimising costs," Nomura said.

Thus, it believes these NBFCs will not only intensify competitive dynamics, but may also fundamentally transform traditional lending practices in India.

The brokerage expects three of the lenders to deliver over 20 per cent assets-under-management (AUM) CAGR between FY26 and FY28, along with mid-teen return on equity (ROE) levels.

Nomura's NBFC stock picks

Nomura said Piramal Finance is a "rapid evolver" with an AUM of ₹96,700 crore as of December 2025. Over 82 per cent of its loan mix is in the retail segment.

It expects the company to achieve around 12 per cent RoEs by FY28F with an AUM CAGR of 26 per cent over FY26-28F.

The "renewed and disruptive" NBFC, L&T Finance, had a gross loans portfolio of ₹1,14,300 crore as of December 2025. With retail loans now forming 98 per cent of the mix and a 28 per cent CAGR of retail loans in FY22-25, the company has already achieved two of the four targets it had set for itself.

"Consistent and stable profits, improvement of asset quality and expansion of RoAs are the critical monitorables for management," the brokerage said.

Tata Capital is a “mature and potent” NBFC with an AUM of ₹2.6 trillion as of Q3FY26. Its loan mix is diversified, comprising 60 per cent retail and 40 per cent SME/corporate loans.

"Tata Capital's RoA expansion over the next three years should be driven by improvements in the credit cost of its motor and business loans segments, operating leverage and entry into new higher-yielding products. We expect higher than mid-teens RoE for company by FY28F and a 23 per cent loans CAGR over FY26-28F," Nomura said.

Lastly, HDB Financial Services, the "underbanked specialist" reported gross loans worth ₹1,14,600 crore as of December 2025. Nomura said though the NBFC is rapidly expanding into new products such as consumer durable loans, gold loans, and micro finance, a pick-up in growth is critical for the stock to re-rate.