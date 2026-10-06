Airfare strength to offset fuel cost in Q2; IndiGo PAT may rise 176%: Elara

InterGlobe Aviation , the parent of IndiGo, is expected to report a sharp improvement in profitability for the second quarter (Q2FY27), driven by strong airfares, which offset higher fuel costs, weak passenger volume growth and forex losses caused by disruptions in West Asia, according to Elara Securities.

The brokerage estimates IndiGo to post a 176 per cent Y-o-Y growth in adjusted PAT at ₹8.6 billion in Q2FY27, compared with a profit of ₹3.1 billion in Q2FY27 and a loss of ₹1.6 billion in Q1FY27. The reported PAT, including forex losses, could come in at ₹5.8 billion in the quarter.

Elara expects airfares to rise 35 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY27, offsetting a 52 per cent increase in unit fuel costs. Passenger load factor (PLF) is estimated at 80.1 per cent in the September quarter, compared with 82.5 per cent a year ago, mainly due to a drop in international PLF.

According to the brokerage, domestic aviation traffic is expected to decline 6 per cent Y-o-Y during the quarter, compared with a 2 per cent Y-o-Y decline in Q1FY27. It attributed the decline to a shrinking fleet of Tata Group airlines and SpiceJet, and IndiGo returning older and higher-cost short-term leased aircraft.

According to regulator and industry data, the operating fleet size of Tata Group airlines fell 13 per cent Y-o-Y.

ALSO READ: Meesho share price surges 10% in two days on heavy volume Elara estimates domestic airfares grew 32 per cent Y-o-Y in response to rising fuel costs, a weakening rupee and a decline in industry capacity. This, it said, would offset the rise in fuel costs in Q2FY27.

At the same time, IndiGo's international airfares grew 47 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY27, partly offsetting a 142 per cent hike in international aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs and a 7 per cent decline in international traffic amid the US-Iran war.

Elara said the key monitorables include the impact on international operations and the rise in fuel and non-fuel costs due to lower aircraft utilisation and a weakening rupee.

It retained its positive stance on IndiGo in the medium to long term, saying India's aviation demand cycle remains intact and competitive supply remains constrained. IndiGo, it said, is set to retain the benefit of the recent airfare hikes.

"The stock is not fully pricing in the positive impact of supply-led fare strength. The focus should gradually shift from crude oil to the durability of airfare strength," it said. Meanwhile, IndiGo shares traded 1.8 per cent higher at ₹5,023.15 on the BSE around 2 PM.