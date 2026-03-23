Airline stocks: IndiGo, SpiceJet tumble up to 10% as ATF price hike looms

Airline stocks fell up to 10 per cent on Monday as Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) price hike looms amid escalating conflict in West Asia, which has pushed oil prices higher.

As of 2 PM, shares of InterGlobe Aviation , the parent company of IndiGo, traded 5 per cent lower at ₹3,950. On the other hand, SpiceJet shares crashed 10 per cent to hit the lower circuit at ₹10.85.

The crisis has not just impacted their operations, but also raised concerns over rising Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices. It is worth mentioning here that the escalation in rhetoric between the US and Iran, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of the world's oil supply passes, has heightened fears of further supply disruptions in global energy markets. According to a report by Axis Securities, several sectors face cost pressures during crude oil spikes. Aviation is highly exposed as fuel accounts for nearly 30-40 per cent of airline operating costs, leading to margin pressure and potential ticket price hikes. Notably, IndiGo and SpiceJet shares have been continuously trading under pressure ever since the start of West Asia conflict. IndiGo shares have dived more 20 per cent, while SpiceJet shares have lost 30 per cent.The crisis has not just impacted their operations, but also raised concerns over rising Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices. It is worth mentioning here that the escalation in rhetoric between the US and Iran, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of the world's oil supply passes, has heightened fears of further supply disruptions in global energy markets.According to a report by Axis Securities, several sectors face cost pressures during crude oil spikes. Aviation is highly exposed as fuel accounts for nearly 30-40 per cent of airline operating costs, leading to margin pressure and potential ticket price hikes.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.60 per cent lower at USD 112.90 per barrel. Last Friday, Civil Aviation Minister Last Friday, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the impact of the rise in ATF prices would be visible from April 1.

"The ATF prices are decided on the first of every month. The impact might be visible from April 1st," he had told reporters.

ATF represents a significant share of airlines’ operating cost. To offset the impact, IndiGo introduced fuel charges on both domestic and international flights, effective from March 14.

“IndiGo is introducing a fuel charge on domestic and international routes, effective 00:01hrs on March 14, 2026,” the airline had said in an exchange filing earlier this month.

"This sudden and steep increase will have a material impact on all airlines’ costs and network, including IndiGo’s,” the airline added.