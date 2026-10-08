Indian Hotels, NALCO among Ajit Mishra's 3 stock recommendations for today

Disclaimer: This article is written by Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research at Religare Broking. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Markets reversed the recent gains on Wednesday and ended lower amid volatility, weighed down by a combination of domestic and global factors. After a weak opening and an initial recovery attempt, the benchmark indices failed to sustain their gains and oscillated within a narrow range. The Nifty closed at 22,603.05, down 0.76 per cent, while the Sensex settled at 72,638.70, lower by 0.59 per cent.

On the sectoral front, metal remained the key drag, followed by realty and auto, while banking and media ended with modest gains. Meanwhile, the broader indices traded mixed, with the midcap index declining 0.63 per cent, while the smallcap index gained 0.30 per cent.

The overall market tone remained neutral following the RBI’s widely anticipated 25-bps repo rate hike to 5.5 per cent, with the stronger growth outlook initially supporting rate-sensitive sectors like banking. However, sentiment softened as investors weighed the higher inflation outlook and shift to a calibrated tightening stance, keeping the broader market mood cautious. Global macro concerns added to the pressure, with Brent crude rebounding above $101 a barrel, while continued foreign outflows, elevated global bond yields and rupee weakness remained key overhangs for domestic equities.

Technically, the Nifty’s inability to cross the 22,800 zone reaffirms the prevailing cautious undertone in the near-term setup. The 22,500 remains the immediate support, followed by the 22,400-22,200 level, while 22,800–23,000 is likely to act as the key resistance zone. For now, a selective and hedged approach remains suitable, with a preference for stock-specific opportunities rather than aggressive index-level exposure.

Stocks Recommendations

The Indian Hotels Company Limited | LTP: ₹ 731.3| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹785| Stop-loss: ₹703

INDHOTEL maintains a positive bias and turning gradually bullish, supported by a sustained rebound from the 100-DEMA and a sequence of higher lows. The stock has reclaimed the 50- DEMA while sustaining above its short-term moving average, indicating improving momentum. A decisive breakout above the descending trendline further validates the bullish bias and suggests potential trend reversal. Traders may consider accumulating the stock within the recommended range.

Nuvama Wealth Management Limited | LTP: ₹ 1825.9| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹ 1970 | Stop-loss: ₹ 1755

NUVAMA is displaying a strong bullish reversal structure after rebounding from a long-term support zone reinforced by a double-bottom formation. The stock has registered an upside breakout above the falling trendline, indicating a trend reversal and renewed buying interest. Price has reclaimed and closed above the 20 and 50 DEMAs, while expanding volume validates the breakout and strengthens bullish

conviction. Traders may consider accumulating the stock within the recommended range.

National Aluminium Company Limited | LTP: ₹ 321.5| Recommendation: Sell Futures | Target: ₹ 308 | Stop-loss: ₹ 328

The stock is trading under pressure after failing to sustain gains near record high levels. It has consecutively slipped below its key short- to long-term moving averages, further reinforcing the weakness. The stock has now broken below its multi-month support zone, accompanied by higher volumes, indicating renewed selling pressure. Considering these technical parameters, the stock maintains a bearish setup, and one can go short through futures within the mentioned range.