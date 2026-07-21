Akash Bhanshali portfolio stock Gujarat Fluorochem soars 7%, nears new high

Gujarat Flurochemicals share price movement

Shares of Gujarat Flurochemicals (GFL), part of the INOXGFL Group and one of the leading global players in fluorochemicals and fluoropolymers, hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹4,629.90, rallying 7 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals.

The stock price of the specialty chemicals traded higher for the third straight day, surging 12 per cent during the period. It bounced back 34 per cent from its previous month low of ₹3,450 touched on June 9, 2026. The stock quotes close to its record high level of ₹4,875 touched on October 17, 2024.

Akash Bhanshali holds nearly 5% stake in GFL

Investor Akash Bhanshali holds 4.75 per cent stake or 5.22 million equity shares in GFL at the end of June 2026 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows. At current price, Akash Bhanshali equit stake in the company stands at around ₹2,394 crore.

As per the latest corporate shareholdings filed, Akash Bhanshali publicly holds 16 stocks which include Laurus Labs, One97 Communications (Paytm), Sudarshan Chemicals, Schneider Electric, Amber Enterprises, Inox Wind and Ramkrishna Forgings, data shows.

GFL announced strategic expansion of refrigerant capacity

On June 29, 2026, GFL announced its strategic intent to expand refrigerant capacity and fully utilize its refrigerant gas entitlement under the Montreal Protocol and the Kigali Amendment.

Backed by its integrated manufacturing capabilities, established global marketing network, strong customer relationships, and proven industry expertise, GFL is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for refrigerants, driven by the rising adoption of air-conditioning across India and international markets, the company said in an exchange filing.

GFL’s refrigerant gas portfolio currently comprises R32, R22, R125, and R410A. The planned addition of R134A capacity will further strengthen this portfolio, enabling the company to offer a more comprehensive product basket, address diverse customer requirements, optimize its product mix, and maximize the utilization of its refrigerant gas entitlement as per the designated quota under the Kigali Amendment.

With the company’s integrated manufacturing capabilities, established global marketing network, and long-standing customer relationships, the company is in well positioned to meet the growing demand for refrigerants across India and international markets, the management said.

Elara Capital view on GFL

Post March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) results, analysts at Elara Capital reiterated a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a higher target price of ₹4,698. This was led by higher FY28E/29E earnings visibility from fluoropolymers, R32 and scale -up in Battery Material. Chemicals provide near-term earnings support, while electric vehicle (EV) material create FY28-29 optionality. The brokerage firm remains conservative on FY27 EV profitability and assumes that the full EV potential is back -ended, in line with the management’s FY29 realization timeline.

R32 production started in March 2026, strengthening GFL’s refrigerant portfolio. The management expects increased R32 production to provide major growth for the Fluorochemicals segment, led by healthy refrigerant demand from residential air -conditioning, commercial refrigeration, cold –chain infrastructure and AI/data -center cooling applications.

LiPF6 is approved by most major global electrolyte players and has orders in place for FY27 and beyond. LFP CAM (Lithium Iron Phosphate Cathode Active Material) received initial customer approvals, with commercial supply expected after qualification s. For PVDF (Polyvinylidene fluoride) binder, qualification is complete, with commercial sales expected in H1FY27. Management reiterated ₹6,000 crore cumulative EV capex by FY28, ~ 2x asset turnover, 25 per cent+ EBITDA margin and reaching full potential in FY29, the brokerage firm said. ======================================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.