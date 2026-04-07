Alembic Pharma gains 4% on getting USFDA nod for Dapagliflozin tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 4.1 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹939.4 per share. The stock was in demand after receiving final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Dapagliflozin Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg.

At 12:49 PM, Alembic Pharmaceuticals’ share price was trading 3.57 per cent higher at ₹679.55 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.13 per cent at 74,007.49.

Dapagliflozin Tablets is a generic version of AstraZeneca's Farxiga, which had an estimated US market size of $10,487 million for the twelve months ending December 2025, according to IQVIA.

READ | Globus Spirits shares jump 7% after launching CRT-certified TERAI Tequila Dapagliflozin is a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor used to reduce the risk of hospitalisation for heart failure in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus who have either established cardiovascular disease or multiple cardiovascular risk factors. It is also indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Alembic was among the first ANDA applicants to submit a substantially complete application with a Paragraph IV certification for the drug. As a result, the company is eligible for 180 days of shared generic drug exclusivity.

With this approval, Alembic's cumulative USFDA ANDA count stands at 235, comprising 217 final approvals and 18 tentative approvals.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals, a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company, has been at the forefront of healthcare since 1907. Headquartered in India, Alembic is a publicly listed company that manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world. Alembic's research and manufacturing facilities are approved by regulatory

authorities of many developed countries, including the USFDA. Alembic is one of the leaders in branded generics in India. Alembic's brands, marketed through a field force of over 5500, are well recognised by doctors and patients.