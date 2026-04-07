Tuesday, April 07, 2026 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Alembic Pharma gains 4% on getting USFDA nod for Dapagliflozin tablets

Alembic Pharma gains 4% on getting USFDA nod for Dapagliflozin tablets

Dapagliflozin Tablets is a generic version of AstraZeneca's Farxiga, which had an estimated US market size of $10,487 million for the twelve months ending December 2025

Alembic Pharma share

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 1:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 4.1 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹939.4 per share. The stock was in demand after receiving final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Dapagliflozin Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg.  
At 12:49 PM, Alembic Pharmaceuticals’ share price was trading 3.57 per cent higher at ₹679.55 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.13 per cent at 74,007.49.  
Dapagliflozin Tablets is a generic version of AstraZeneca's Farxiga, which had an estimated US market size of $10,487 million for the twelve months ending December 2025, according to IQVIA. 
 
Dapagliflozin is a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor used to reduce the risk of hospitalisation for heart failure in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus who have either established cardiovascular disease or multiple cardiovascular risk factors. It is also indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.  READ | Globus Spirits shares jump 7% after launching CRT-certified TERAI Tequila 
Alembic was among the first ANDA applicants to submit a substantially complete application with a Paragraph IV certification for the drug. As a result, the company is eligible for 180 days of shared generic drug exclusivity. 

Also Read

Globus Spirit share

Globus Spirits shares jump 7% after launching CRT-certified TERAI Tequila

stock markets, trading

Anand Rathi Wealth stock rallies 14% in 8 days to hit a record high

Titagarh Rail Systems Limited

Titagarh Rail Systems share jump 13%; check what's fuelling investor demand

Biocon share price

Biocon shares slip 4% amid heavy volumes; 9.58 mn shares traded on NSE

Lux Industries stock surged 36% in 2 days.

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock: Lux Industries zooms 36% in 2 days

With this approval, Alembic's cumulative USFDA ANDA count stands at 235, comprising 217 final approvals and 18 tentative approvals. 
Alembic Pharmaceuticals, a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company, has been at the forefront of healthcare since 1907. Headquartered in India, Alembic is a publicly listed company that manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world. Alembic's research and manufacturing facilities are approved by regulatory
authorities of many developed countries, including the USFDA. Alembic is one of the leaders in branded generics in India. Alembic's brands, marketed through a field force of over 5500, are well recognised by doctors and patients.

More From This Section

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex move in narrow range; SMIDs decline; PSU Bank stocks fall

stock market outlook

Stock market outlook: Why analysts say this isn't 'buy on dips' market yet

Metal stocks outlook: Jindal Steel, NMDC, National Aluminium can rally up to 18%, says Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking.

Metal stocks up 22% from Mar lows; Analyst sees up to 18% upside in these 3

stock markets, trading

Nifty IT up 2%; Wipro, Infy, TCS rise up to 4% as investors eye Q4 results

Swan Defence share price today

Swan Defence hits 5% upper circuit on ₹1,500-3,000 crore bulk carrier order

Topics : Alembic Pharmaceuticals Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayTCS Q4 Results PreviewGold vs Silver Investment StrategyDividend Stocks TodayOnePlus Nord 6 India LaunchIPL 2026 RR vs MI Playing 11Jubilant Food vs DevyaniPersonal Finance