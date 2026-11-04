Alembic Pharma shares hit 20% upper circuit after 81% YoY rise in Q2 PAT
Alembic Pharma's revenue from operations increased by 36 per cent YoY to ₹2,603 crore during the said period from ₹1,910 crore a year ago.
SI Reporter New Delhi
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Alembic Pharma share price: Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals witnessed a sharp spike of 20 per cent in Wednesday's intraday trading following the announcement of its second-quarter results for the ongoing fiscal year.
During market hours today, Alembic Pharma posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹335 crore in Q2 FY27, up 81 per cent year-on-year (YoY), as against ₹188 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, the profit jumped 94 per cent from ₹173 crore posted at the end of the June quarter.
Alembic Pharma's revenue from operations increased by 36 per cent YoY to ₹2,603 crore during the said period from ₹1,910 crore a year ago.
Segment-wise, India Branded Business delivered a 14 per cent YoY growth, reaching ₹725 crore in revenue for the quarter, while the US formulations business saw a 77 per cent rise to ₹1,003 crore. Ex-US business saw a 12 per cent uptick and API business grew by 39 per cent to ₹436 crore.
Alembic Pharma's revenue break down
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According to the press release shared by the company, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) were up by 78 per cent YoY at ₹578 crore, with a margin of 22 per cent.
Following the earnings announcement, Alembic Pharma rallied to its 20 per cent upper circuit limit of ₹965 on the BSE as against its last closing price of ₹804 apiece.
As of 3.02 PM, the stock came off the day's high and was trading 13.19 per cent higher at ₹910.25 apiece. Around 4 million shares of the company had changed hands at the time of writing this report.
Despite a sharp rise seen in the Nifty Pharma index, Alembic Pharma shares are up 7 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and down 6 per cent in a year.
Commenting on the earnings outlook, MD Pranav Amin said that following a strong first half, "we are well positioned to sustain growth and create long-term value for all our stakeholders".
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Topics : Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q2 results India Inc earnings Pharma stocks Indian stock markets Markets News Markets
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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 3:13 PM IST