Alkyl Amines hits 52-week low as West Asia conflict disrupts ammonia supply

Alkyl Amines Chemicals shares slipped 3.8 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging its 52-week low at ₹1,212.35 per share. At 9:26 AM, Alkyl Amines Chemicals’ share price was trading 2.06 per cent lower at ₹1,235.05. In comparison, Sensex was down 0.11 per cent at 75,416.97.

The selling on the counter came after the company informed that the West Asia conflict has led to disruptions in logistics networks, and international crude oil and petrochemicals supply chains. The disruption has impacted the availability of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is a critical input for the production of Ammonia.

Consequently, several Ammonia manufacturers have indicated their inability to supply the product during this period due to force majeure conditions.

In line with that, the company said it is currently facing challenges in procuring Ammonia, a key raw material used in the manufacture of methylamines, ethylamines and their derivatives. Due to

Due to the non-availability of ammonia, the company has been constrained to temporarily suspend the manufacturing of said products at its Patalganga, Kurkumbh, and Dahej sites and

constitutes a force majeure event arising from the aforesaid geopolitical conflict.

The manufacture of other products at these sites, where ammonia is not required, shall be

continued. The likely financial and operational impact of force majeure, which is currently an ongoing event, cannot be estimated at this point in time.

The company is closely monitoring the developments, exploring the alternate ammonia sourcing arrangements, and will inform the stock exchanges of any material updates in this regard.

That apart, in a new development around the West Asia conflict, reports suggested that US President Donald Trump said he does not believe Israel would use a nuclear weapon in its war with Iran.

According to reports, his remarks came after the White House's artificial intelligence and crypto czar, David Sacks, recently suggested in an interview that there were concerns about possible escalation. Trump's comments also follow remarks he made a day earlier about the alignment between US and Israeli military objectives.

Additionally, overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates climbed sharply across the curve in March amid an escalating war in West Asia, indicating that market participants are beginning to price in a shift from the “lower for longer” narrative towards the possibility of monetary policy tightening if crude oil prices remain elevated.