Tuesday, March 17, 2026 | 09:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Alkyl Amines hits 52-week low as West Asia conflict disrupts ammonia supply

Alkyl Amines hits 52-week low as West Asia conflict disrupts ammonia supply

The selling on the counter came after Alkyl Amines informed that the West Asia conflict has led to disruptions in logistics networks, and international crude oil and petrochemicals supply chains.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals share price

share market, stock

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Alkyl Amines Chemicals shares slipped 3.8 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging its 52-week low at ₹1,212.35 per share. At 9:26 AM, Alkyl Amines Chemicals’ share price was trading 2.06 per cent lower at ₹1,235.05. In comparison, Sensex was down 0.11 per cent at 75,416.97. 
 
The selling on the counter came after the company informed that the West Asia conflict has led to disruptions in logistics networks, and international crude oil and petrochemicals supply chains. The disruption has impacted the availability of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is a critical input for the production of Ammonia. 
 
Consequently, several Ammonia manufacturers have indicated their inability to supply the product during this period due to force majeure conditions.
 
 
In line with that, the company said it is currently facing challenges in procuring Ammonia, a key raw material used in the manufacture of methylamines, ethylamines and their derivatives. Due to
Due to the non-availability of ammonia, the company has been constrained to temporarily suspend the manufacturing of said products at its Patalganga, Kurkumbh, and Dahej sites and

Also Read

Zomato

Eternal well placed to 'emerge stronger'; JM Fin sees 80% stock upside

Hindalco share price target

Motilal Oswal remains structurally positive on Hindalco; raises target

Stocks to Buy

Stocks to buy today: SBI, Jubilant Ingrevia top picks by analyst; check TP

Stock Markets LIVE Updates, March 16, 2026

Stock market close: Fag-end buying lifts Sensex 939pts, Nifty tops 23,300; auto, banks lead recovery

nifty, nifty today, nifty 50, share market, nifty50, market today, nifty 50 today, nifty 50 share price, nifty outlook, nifty trading strategies, nifty technicl charts

7 Tata Group, 120 other BSE 500 stocks plunged to new 52-week lows

constitutes a force majeure event arising from the aforesaid geopolitical conflict. 
 
The manufacture of other products at these sites, where ammonia is not required, shall be
continued. The likely financial and operational impact of force majeure, which is currently an ongoing event, cannot be estimated at this point in time. 
 
The company is closely monitoring the developments, exploring the alternate ammonia sourcing arrangements, and will inform the stock exchanges of any material updates in this regard.
 
That apart, in a new development around the West Asia conflict, reports suggested that US President Donald Trump said he does not believe Israel would use a nuclear weapon in its war with Iran.
 
According to reports, his remarks came after the White House's artificial intelligence and crypto czar, David Sacks, recently suggested in an interview that there were concerns about possible escalation. Trump's comments also follow remarks he made a day earlier about the alignment between US and Israeli military objectives. 
 
Additionally, overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates climbed sharply across the curve in March amid an escalating war in West Asia, indicating that market participants are beginning to price in a shift from the “lower for longer” narrative towards the possibility of monetary policy tightening if crude oil prices remain elevated.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 17, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex swings between losses & gains, Nifty above 23,400; IT stocks decline

Tilaknagar Industries share price

JM Financial starts coverage on Tilaknagar Ind with 'Buy', sees 25% upside

Nifty outlook

Iran war impact: Emkay sees Nifty at 21,000; lists top 3 stocks to buy now

share market

West Asia war weighs on Indian markets; IPOs, unlisted shares lose steam

Asian markets

Asian stocks rise as investors weigh Iran war, central bank decisions

Topics : Alkyl Amines Chemicals Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks to Buy todayTejas Network Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayIDBI Bank ShareFuel Crisis in IndiaSamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra ReviewOscars 2026 Winners Full ListPersonal Finance