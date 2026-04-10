Allied Blenders & Distillers shares jump 10% on ZOYA Pink Gin launch

Allied Blenders Share Price: D-Street investors rushed to buy D-Street investors rushed to buy shares of Allied Blenders and Distillers after the brewer announced the launch of a new product in its ZOYA portfolio. Following the update, the stock surged as much as 10 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹513.20 on the NSE on Friday, April 10.

READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Although the stock later trimmed some gains, it continued to witness strong investor interest. At 11:50 AM, the counter was seen trading at ₹509.90, up 9.29 per cent over its previous close of ₹466.55. The benchmark Nifty50 was at 23,976 levels, up 201 points, or 0.85 per cent.

Expands ZOYA portfolio

Allied Blenders and Distillers informed exchanges that ABD Maestro Pvt. Ltd., its super-premium and luxury spirits subsidiary, has unveiled ZOYA Pink Mix Berries Gin, a small-batch extension of the ZOYA portfolio.

“The introduction of ZOYA PINK arrives at a time when India’s premium spirits landscape is witnessing strong momentum, driven by a new generation of consumers embracing craft-led offerings and experimentation with cocktails. Trending as a leading global market for spirits, consumer demand in India is increasingly being shaped by flavour-forward profiles, visual appeal, and elevated drinking experiences,” said the company.

It added that the launch further strengthens ZOYA’s positioning as a contemporary gin brand that combines refinement with modern flavour exploration.

Commenting on the launch, Bikram Basu, managing director, ABD Maestro, said, “At ABD Maestro, we view the expansion of the ZOYA portfolio as an opportunity to reimagine the gin experience. With ZOYA Pink Mix Berries Gin, we have crafted a vibrant expression that balances artisanal botanicals, a rich selection of berries, with a smooth, indulgent profile.”

READ | Park Medi World jumps 6% on launching specialty hospital in Panchkula ZOYA Pink Mix Berries Gin is currently available in Maharashtra at a price of ₹2,500, with a phased rollout planned across key markets in India.

ICICI Securities on Allied Blenders Stock

Domestic brokerage firm ICICI Securities said ZOYA has been scaling rapidly since its launch in 2024, witnessing over 300 per cent growth over the last two years led by in-home flavour-led cocktail culture. The brand derives 30 per cent of its revenues from flavoured gins.

It noted that ABD Maestro now has nine brands across categories including Scotch malt, Scotch blended malt, Irish whisky, Indian whiskies, vodkas and Rangeela. The unit is clocking an average revenue run rate of around ₹40 crore (as of December 2025), with management expecting further scale-up driven by new product launches.

The brokerage also highlighted that every 1 per cent contribution of the super-premium and luxury portfolio to volumes translates into around 8x impact on the company’s top line, which it expects to be achieved over the next 6–8 months.