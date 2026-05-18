Allied Blenders shares hit 5% lower circuit as Q4 profit tanks 52% Y-o-Y

Allied Blenders and Distillers shares hit a 5 per cent lower circuit on BSE at ₹527.85 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.66 per cent at 74,743.31.

The selling on the counter came after the company released its Q4FY26 results on Friday, after market hours. In the March quarter (Q4FY26), Allied Blenders and Distillers reported a 52.1 per cent decrease in net profit to ₹38 crore, as compared to ₹79 crore a year ago.

Check detailed results here Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,020 crore, as compared to ₹935 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 9.1 per cent.

Brokerages’ view

Choice Institutional Equities has maintained a 'Buy' with an upgraded target price of ₹690 from ₹660, based on a discounted cash flow (DCF) approach, expecting revenue, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), and profit after tax (PAT) CAGRs of 17.3 per cent, 27.2 per cent, and 43 per cent, respectively, over FY26-29.

The brokerage has trimmed its FY27 Ebitda margin estimate by 31 basis points (bps) due to inflationary trends in packing materials — glass and PET — but has raised its FY28 margin forecast by 50 bps, supported by price revisions and activation of backward integration projects. The brokerage expects volumes and realisations to grow at CAGRs of 12 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, over FY26-29. Key upcoming triggers include the UK Free Trade Agreement, a new malt plant, and expansion of extra neutral alcohol (ENA) and bottling capacity, which are expected to support margin expansion from 14.3 per cent in FY26 to 17.6 per cent by FY29.

JM Financial has maintained a 'Buy' on Allied Blenders and Distillers with a revised target price of ₹650 from ₹610, based on 40x FY28 EPS, up from ₹610 earlier, after trimming FY27 estimates by approximately 7 per cent and upgrading FY28 EPS by approximately 7 per cent.

P&A sales momentum is expected to remain strong, with mid-to-high-teen growth, led by ICONiQ White, scale-up in ABD Maestro, recovery in SRB7 and Officer's Choice Black, and new launches. Mass-premium sales should recover with normalisation of sales in Telangana — visible from January 2026 — and ABD's entry into the brandy segment in Andhra Pradesh.

On margins, the first half of FY27 could see some pressure from glass price inflation. However, benefits from the UK Free Trade Agreement, likely price hikes in Telangana, and backward integration are expected to drive margin expansion in H2FY27, sustaining Ebitda margins in FY27 and expanding them in FY28. Management has raised its FY28 Ebitda margin guidance by 100 bps to 18 per cent. JM Financial has built in higher margins for FY28, but at a level below management guidance. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.