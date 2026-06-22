Amber's success in smartphone foray depends on localisation, volumes

Brokerages have mixed views on the tie-up as the scaling up of volumes, higher value addition and backward integration are offset by high competitive intensity, slim margins and execution risks. At the current price, the stock, which is up 22 per cent over the past year, is trading at 65-75 times its FY27 earnings estimates.

The key challenges for Amber in smartphone manufacturing in the country, according to Shalin Choksy and Jignesh Thakur of JM Financial Research, are aggressive competition, wafer-thin margins (1.5 to 2 per cent) and the need for disproportionate scale. The opportunities from the venture are the Indian government's localisation focus and high-margin backward integration initiatives.

Amber will gradually ramp up with first-year production of 8 million units, which will be enhanced to 14-15 million units in the second year of operations. Since it is a new business, the company will focus on understanding and improving its capability in mobile assembly. In the long term, the focus is on component localisation and higher value addition. It expects to start with mobile assembly and surface mount technology (SMT) lines first, move into high-density interconnect printed circuit boards (HDI PCBs) in the second year and take value addition from 10 per cent to 35-40 per cent over the long term.

Though smartphone manufacturing is a high-volume, low-margin business with operating profit margins of 1.5-2.0 per cent, the management believes the segment can generate an attractive return on capital employed (RoCE) of 30-35 per cent, supported by high asset turns, low working capital requirements and increasing localisation.

Nuvama Research believes that the tie-up is positive, as it expands the addressable market for Amber, dilutes current summer seasonality (focused on supplies to AC makers), brings in a ready customer for its HDI/flexible or flex-board business, and is value-accretive, particularly with an asset-light model (100 basis points' positive impact on consolidated RoCE). The brokerage has raised its earnings estimates by 12-15 per cent over FY28 and FY29 and has a target price of Rs 9,200.

CLSA Research views the entry into a new RoCE-accretive category as a rerating event for Amber, but for incumbents such as Dixon, it could indicate higher competitive intensity. It has an outperform rating with a target price of Rs 8,100.

Nomura Research, however, believes that the Amber tie-up will pose a limited risk to Dixon's volumes given that original design manufacturing partners (such as Longcheer) remain the key driver of volumes. Dixon has a joint venture with Longcheer (Oppo's ODM partner), which is expected to commence operations and ramp up volumes to 11 million units by FY28. Though analysts led by Siddhartha Bera at the brokerage see limited potential risks to Dixon, they believe that the entry of a new player in the mobile EMS segment will increase competitive intensity depending on its execution and localisation initiatives.