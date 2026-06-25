Ambika Cotton, Ather Ind, Pearl Global: Bonanza bullish on these 3 stocks
Kunal Kamble, technical research analyst at Bonanza decodes technical charts of Ambika Cotton Mills, Ather Industries and Pearl Global Industries to explain why he is bullish on these 3 stocks.
Kunal Kamble Mumbai
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Stocks to buy today by Kunal Kamble of Bonanza
Ambika Cotton MillsBuy Range: ₹1,771 Stop Loss: ₹1,646 Target: ₹1,982 Ambika Cotton Mills has exhibited a strong bullish setup as the stock has delivered a decisive breakout from a multi-year consolidation pattern and is trading near a key long-term resistance zone. The price has moved above its major short-term, medium-term, and long-term moving averages, indicating improving trend strength and sustained buying interest. The recent rally is supported by strong bullish price action and rising volumes, suggesting fresh accumulation by market participants. Additionally, the RSI has moved above the 60 mark, reflecting strengthening momentum without entering overbought territory. The overall chart structure remains constructive, and a sustained move above resistance could trigger further upside potential in the coming sessions.
Aether IndustriesBuy Range: ₹1,357 Stop Loss: ₹1,270 Target: ₹1,514 Aether Industries has demonstrated a strong bullish setup as the stock has delivered a decisive breakout above its long-term resistance zone, signaling the continuation of its emerging uptrend. The price is trading comfortably above all key moving averages, reflecting strong trend strength and sustained buying momentum across multiple time frames. The breakout is accompanied by a sharp rise in volume, indicating strong market participation and fresh accumulation. Additionally, the RSI has surged above the 60 mark and is approaching overbought territory, highlighting robust momentum. The overall chart structure remains highly constructive, suggesting the potential for further upside as long as the stock sustains above the breakout level.
Pearl Global IndustriesBuy Range: ₹2,081 Stop Loss: ₹1,934 Target: ₹2,366 Pearl Global Industries has exhibited a strong bullish setup as the stock has delivered a decisive breakout above the upper boundary of a long-term ascending channel, indicating a continuation of the prevailing uptrend. The price is trading above all key moving averages, reflecting strong trend strength and sustained buying momentum across multiple time frames. The breakout is supported by a sharp increase in volume, suggesting fresh market participation and strong accumulation. Additionally, the RSI has surged above the 80 mark, highlighting exceptional momentum and robust demand. The overall chart structure remains highly constructive, and the breakout suggests the potential for further upside in the coming sessions. (Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza. Views expressed are his own.)
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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 7:57 AM IST