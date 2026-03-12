NBFC stock picks: Why Ambit prefers Tata Capital, SHFL over Bajaj Finance

Ambit Institutional Equities’ recent ground checks in Lucknow and Bengaluru have suggested that competition in the affordable home loan market is becoming more aggressive, with lenders cutting or waiving upfront charges to boost volumes, while underwriting standards show signs of strain.

Competition in affordable home loans intensified as industry players are waiving login fees to drive volumes, even as the sector’s risk appetite remains elevated. The brokerage added that market sentiment on affordable home loan asset quality continues to be cautious, given elevated collection “flows” and concerns that borrowers’ repayment capacity may be getting overstated.

Customers lured by potential EMI cuts

According to the brokerage check, one of the common trends that emerged from ground interactions is that customers are being told about a potential reduction in loan rates 6-12 months after disbursal, which would ease the EMI burden.

One of the experts admitted that this is being done only to lure the customer to get the loan, whereas the actual reduction rarely happens. Given the higher yields (and higher EMIs), the eventual FOIR (fixed obligation to income ratio) comes out to be 80-85 per cent, leaving a low margin of safety.

Underwriting shortcuts, outsourcing raise agency-risk concerns

Ambit suggested that some of the unlisted affordable housing finance companies (HFCs) are outsourcing vendors to have personal discussions with customers, despite being aware that such policies/processes are vulnerable to agency risk.

Such underwriting tactics clearly indicate aggressive behavior being adopted by industry players to grow their business, highlighted Ambit. Overall, the channel checks indicate that alongside a moderation in growth, underwriting quality has also weakened, driven largely by heightened competitive pressure as borrowers now have more financing options than earlier.

Auto finance: Sentiment upbeat; CV delinquencies improving

The brokerage said sentiment around commercial vehicle (CV) buying and financing is upbeat, supported by controlled capacity creation, which should aid fleet utilisation. It also noted improving delinquency trends in CV loans, and said underwriting at two large captive auto non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) has seen notable policy and process changes “for good”.

The findings, it said, support its broader view of scalability challenges for affordable HFCs, while the growth and asset quality outlook for auto NBFCs appears to be improving.

Investment playbook

Ambit suggests ‘Buy’ on Sundaram Home Finance (SHFL), Tata Capital, and HDB Financial Services. Conversely, it has ‘Sell’ on Cholamandalam Investment, Bajaj Finance, Muthoot Finance, and M&M Financial Services.

Among small lenders, it has ‘Buy’ on Five-Star Business Finance, SBFC Finance, Can Fin Homes, and India Shelter Finance. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.