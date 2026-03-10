AMC stocks: Aditya Birla Sun Life zooms 20%; ICICI Pru, Nippon Life soar 6%

Asset management companies share price today

Shares of asset management companies (AMCs) are in demand, and rallied up to 20 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade owing to healthy net flows in equity mutual funds.

Among individual stocks, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC hit a 52-week high of ₹1,044.35, zooming 20 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade.

Shriram Asset Management Company soared 7 per cent to ₹299.85, followed by ICICI Prudential AMC (₹3,078.70) and Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM) (₹885.20) up 6 per cent each, UTI AMC rose by 5 per cent at ₹996.30 and HDFC AMC was up 4 per cent at ₹2,550 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.7 per cent at 78,095 at 02:29 PM.

What’s driving AMC stock prices on Tuesday?

Equity mutual funds attracted net inflows of ₹25,978 crore in February, marking an 8 per cent rise from the previous month amid the India-US trade deal, according to data released by industry body Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Tuesday.

This lifted the industry's Assets under Management (AUM) to ₹82 trillion in February from ₹81 trillion in January. Going by the data, equity inflows rose to ₹25,978 crore in February, higher than the ₹24,028 crore seen in the preceding month, PTI reported.

February 2026 presented a constructive picture for India's mutual fund industry, with net inflows of ₹94,530 crore reaffirming the enduring confidence of domestic investors despite global headwinds and intermittent market turbulence, said Rohit Sarin Co-Founder, Client Associates - India's Largest Multi-Family Wealth Management Firm.

Equity-oriented schemes continued to demonstrate remarkable resilience, with Flexi Cap, Mid Cap, and Sectoral/Thematic funds attracting steady participation, underscoring unwavering conviction in India's long-term structural growth story. The standout performer was Multi Asset Allocation, recording net inflows of over ₹8,476 crore, reflecting a meaningful shift toward diversified, goal-oriented investing among domestic investors.

With 21 new open-ended schemes launched during the month, asset managers clearly share this optimism. India's mutual fund landscape continues its compelling and broad-based growth journey, said Rohit Sarin.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services see more upside on Nippon AMC

NAM continues to deliver industry-leading market share gains, with MF QAAUM of ₹7 trillion (+23 per cent YoY) and overall share at a five-year high of 8.7 per cent. It is underpinned by steady net inflows, robust SIP momentum, and a favourable equity mix (47 per cent in December 2025), driving the highest FY26YTD equity share accretion in the industry to 7.1 per cent (+11bp YoY).

The company is scaling up its alternatives, GIFT City, and offshore platforms, with cumulative alternative investment funds (AIF) commitments of ₹8,920 crore. GIFT City AUM of ₹370 crore, and offshore AUM of ₹18,000 crore, positioning these verticals as incremental growth drivers beyond the core MF franchise amid rising institutional and global investor participation.

Driven by industry-leading AUM growth, strong retail franchise positioning, steady SIP-led flows, market leadership in ETFs, and improving mix toward higher-yielding segments such as alternatives and Specialized Investment Funds (SIF), Nippon AMC offers strong visibility on earnings sustainability. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16 per cent/17 per cent/18 per cent in revenue/EBITDA/core PAT over FY26-28E. The brokerage firm reiterates a BUY rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,040, premised on 38x core FY28E earnings.Driven by industry-leading AUM growth, strong retail franchise positioning, steady SIP-led flows, market leadership in ETFs, and improving mix toward higher-yielding segments such as alternatives and Specialized Investment Funds (SIF), Nippon AMC offers strong visibility on earnings sustainability.

AMC sector outlook

Recent regulatory changes include the removal of the 5 bp exit load in select equity schemes, revisions to total expense ratio (TER) slabs, and a reduction in brokerage caps on cash transactions (to 6bp from an effective ~8-8.5bp earlier). The immediate financial impact appears limited, given that effective brokerage rates were already operating below the revised cap, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Structurally, the industry remains exposed to gradual yield compression, estimated at ~1-2 bp annually, driven by telescopic TER structures and ongoing regulatory recalibration. Larger schemes could face incremental TER pressure as AUM scales into lower slabs, while smaller schemes may benefit marginally from slab adjustments, the brokerage firm said.