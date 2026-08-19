AMC stocks ICICI Prudential, NAM India surge up to 5% in weak market

Asset management companies share price movement

Shares of the select asset management companies (AMCs) were trading higher by up to 5 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise tepid market.

ICICI Prudential AMC rallied 5 per cent to ₹3,269, while Nippon Life India Asset Managemen t (NAM India) surged 3 per cent to ₹1,214.45 in intra-day trade. HDFC AMC was up 1 per cent at ₹2,551.95. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.51 per cent at 76,842 at 02:24 PM.

Why are AMC stocks outperforming today?

"The opportunity extends well beyond mutual funds, with equities, passive products, PMS, private equity, private credit and other alternatives all likely to scale up as India's wealth pool deepens," said Navneet Munot, Managing Director, HDFC Asset Management Company at the India is at the beginning of a structural shift similar to the US in the 1980s, driven by stable inflation, rising confidence in long-term economic growth, favourable demographics and increasing formalization of the economy. This should create a multi-decade runway for the asset-management industry as the financialization of savings and assets gathers pace."The opportunity extends well beyond mutual funds, with equities, passive products, PMS, private equity, private credit and other alternatives all likely to scale up as India's wealth pool deepens," said Navneet Munot, Managing Director, HDFC Asset Management Company at the Motilal Oswal Financial Services ’ (MOFSL) 22nd Annual Global Investor Conference.

India is transitioning from a “nation of savers to a nation of investors”, with household savings increasingly moving toward financial assets. Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) are increasingly becoming the backbone of retail investing, while participation is broadening beyond metros as digitalization improves access. Alongside investment performance, the company sees investor education, service and trust as critical differentiators, particularly as digitalization makes investing easier but can also encourage short term behavior, Munot said.

Meanwhile, ICICI Prudential AMC is India's leading active asset manager, with mutual fund Quarterly Average Assets under Management (QAAUM) of ₹11.2 trillion. It commands the highest market share in active mutual funds (13.5 per cent) and equity-oriented hybrids (26.6 per cent) in the industry. Its equity QAAUM clocked a 33 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY21-26 to ₹6.1 trillion, outpacing the industry growth of 29 per cent.

According to analysts at MOFSL, ICICI Prudential AMC continues to strengthen its leadership position across active mutual funds while steadily expanding its presence in high-growth segments such as passives, SIFs, and alternatives.

Strong customer acquisition, resilient retail flows, improving product diversification, and a scalable distribution platform are expected to support sustained AUM growth and earnings visibility. Continued investments in technology and AI, coupled with an expanding alternatives franchise and GIFT City initiatives, provide additional long-term growth levers beyond the core mutual fund business, the brokerage firm said.

With total expense ratio (TER) changes largely absorbed, revenue yields remaining resilient, and the operating base being predominantly fixed-cost in nature, incremental AUM growth is likely to translate into healthy operating leverage and cash generation, analysts at MOFSL said. The brokerage firm reiterated a 'BUY' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹3,800, based on 47x FY28E core EPS.

NAM India in its FY26 annual report said that India remains significantly underpenetrated in mutual fund adoption, with MF AUM to GDP at 20 per cent versus a world average of 65 per cent plus, and with only 4 per cent of India’s population currently investing.

As India advances on its path to becoming a $5 trillion economy, this represents a large yet-untapped growth opportunity for the industry as well as NAM India to capitalise on going forward. Apart from widening of the investor base, growth will also be aided by an upward movement in Per Capita Income for the population (currently in the range of ~$2,700-2,800). These drivers are expected to support sustained growth for the Mutual Fund Industry in the coming years, the AMC said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.