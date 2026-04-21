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Home / Markets / News / AMC stocks in demand, rally up to 5%; ICICI Pru, Nippon Life hit new highs

AMC stocks in demand, rally up to 5%; ICICI Pru, Nippon Life hit new highs

Analysts have been positive on asset management space, considering the levers of stable systematic investments and a better yield outlook.

Shares of AMCs rallied up to 5% in Tuesday's trade.

Shares of AMCs rallied up to 5% in Tuesday's trade.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 3:02 PM IST

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Asset Management Companies (AMCs) share price 

 
Shares of asset management companies (AMCs) were in focus, and rallied up to 5 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on the back of a healthy business outlook.
 
ICICI Prudential AMC (IPRUAMC) (₹3,464.40) and Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM) (₹1,055) rallied 5 per cent each, and hit respective all-time highs in intra-day trade.  UTI AMC, HDFC AMC and Canara Robeco AMC were up in the range of 1 per cent to 4 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.86 per cent at 79,196 at 02:06 PM.
 
 
In the past one month, the stock price of these AMC companies have surged between 18 per cent and 29 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 8.9 per cent.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Why are AMC stocks outperforming market?

 
AMCs have benefited greatly from the shift in household savings from physical to financial assets. The global pattern of household savings indicates that as a country’s per capita income and wealth increases, allocation to financial assets increases.
 
Analysts have been positive on asset management space, considering the levers of stable systematic investments and a better yield outlook.

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Despite flattish markets, systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows remain steady – consistently grown at 15 per cent plus year-on-year (YoY). Furthermore, despite flat markets since September 2024, net inflows into equity (+hybrid – arbitrage) have been steady exthematic inflows, which are largely influenced by New Fund Offers.
 
Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities believe in the structural story of AMCs—which have benefited from an emerging investment culture, wider reach led by emerging fintech platforms and deepening offline distribution. AMCs have, thus, combated fall in yields.
 
The brokerage firm initiated coverage on IPRUAMC with 'ADD' rating and a target price of ₹3,650 and on also 'BUY' on Canara Robeco AMC with a target price of ₹325. 
 
IPRUAMC commands a premium valuation with the largest scale, market share gains in volatile markets and strong offering beyond mutual funds. Canara Robeco AMC, with 90 per cent plus of its asset under management (AUM) in equity, has traded below its IPO price recently. However, the focus on equity makes it the best play on India’s growing investment culture. Furthermore, with SEBI’s relook at expense ratios, smaller AMCs such as Canara Robeco AMC will be better placed than larger peers, analysts said.
 
“Among the players already listed, we prefer HDFC AMC over NAM – given the former’s superior earnings growth and comparable valuations; we are upgrading HDFC AMC to BUY and downgrading NAM to ADD. We believe UTI AMC is at an inflexion with management change and VRS acceptance; even so, we expect rerating to be gradual; maintain ADD with a revised target price of ₹1,050,” the brokerage firm said.
 
Meanwhile, HDFC AMC is among the largest and profitable mutual funds, positioning as a stable play on structural MF growth story with its multi-channel distribution, long-term performance track record, healthy SIP book and strong parentage. Operationally, the company is amongst the most efficient players, earning EBITDA margin of 80 per cent plus. Analysts at ICICI Securities maintain BUY rating on the stock, valuing it at 36x FY28E EPS with target price of ₹3,200. Currently, HDFC AMC is trading 1 per cent higher at ₹2,788 on the BSE. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹2,965 on October 16, 2025.
 
IPRUAMC is one of the top asset managers in India, backed by strong brand credibility and a diversified product and distribution mix, with continued strength across equity, hybrid, and passive segments alongside steady SIP and retail base expansion.
 
While near-term equity net flows may be volatile, the company is well positioned structurally, supported by product diversification, strong investor stickiness, improving fund performance, and upcoming launches, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in Q3 result update. The brokerage firm maintains BUY rating on the stock, with a target price of ₹3,850, based on 45x FY28E core EPS.  =============================================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised. 
     

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Topics : The Smart Investor stock market trading Market trends mutual fund industry ICICI Prudential AMC HDFC AMC UTI AMC

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 2:48 PM IST

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