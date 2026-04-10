AMC stocks rise up to 5% on record MF inflows; HDFC AMC, Nippon top picks

AMC stocks: Shares of asset management companies (AMCs) were in high demand today, rising up to 5 per cent in intra-day trade on healthy net inflows into equity mutual funds.

Buying interest in AMC stocks was bolstered after data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed that equity mutual fund inflows jumped 56 per cent M-o-M to ₹40,450 crore in March. Inflows in February stood at ₹25,977 crore. On an annual basis, inflows surged 61 per cent from ₹25,082 crore. READ | Sun Pharma stock falls 5% in strong market: What's worrying investors? Gaurav Sharma, associate VP and head of research at Globe Capital, said the recent Amfi data has boosted investor sentiment and reflects investors’ confidence in equities despite volatility and foreign outflows. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have remained consistent buyers of domestic equities throughout the period when foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were selling. Among individual stocks, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company shares were the top gainers, up 4.2 per cent at ₹265 around 12:30 PM on BSE. HDFC AMC shares soared 4 per cent to ₹2,611, followed by Nippon Life India Asset Management (up 3.9 per cent at ₹945), Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (up 3.6 per cent at ₹1,003), and UTI Asset Management Company (up 2.8 per cent at ₹969). Shriram Asset Management Company and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company shares were, however, largely flat at ₹314 with positive bias and at ₹3,241 with negative bias, respectively. In comparison, the BSE Sensex index was more than 700 points, or 0.9 per cent, at 77,370.Buying interest in AMC stocks was bolstered after data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed that equity mutual fund inflows jumped 56 per cent M-o-M to ₹40,450 crore in March. Inflows in February stood at ₹25,977 crore. On an annual basis, inflows surged 61 per cent from ₹25,082 crore.Gaurav Sharma, associate VP and head of research at Globe Capital, said the recent Amfi data has boosted investor sentiment and reflects investors’ confidence in equities despite volatility and foreign outflows. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have remained consistent buyers of domestic equities throughout the period when foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were selling.

"It is the DIIs who have held their nerve and kept buying, providing support to the markets," he said.

The analyst said that HDFC AMC, after the recent correction, which took the counter to ₹2,200 levels, looks attractive. "Within just 2-3 days, the stock has rebounded to around ₹2,600, which is a gain of more than 15 per cent in a very short span."