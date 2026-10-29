Amid near-term headwinds, Street is bullish on Hindustan Unilever

HUL registered consolidated revenue growth of 15 per cent (adjusted for ice-cream demerger) to ₹18,070 crore, which was the strongest year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in many quarters. The volume growth was 7 per cent Y-o-Y, while price hikes accounted for the rest. Volume was soft in tea and soap segments. However, a low base effect due to a flat Q2FY26 may have pushed volumes up on a Y-o-Y basis.

Home Care segment’s revenue grew 21 per cent Y-o-Y on double-digit underlying volume growth, but earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) was only up 3 per cent Y-o-Y. The Ebit margin contracted 300 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 16 per cent, which was a multi-year low, given high raw material inflation. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment saw 16 per cent revenue growth and 16 per cent Ebit growth. Personal Care reported 8 per cent revenue growth, while Ebit dipped 9 per cent. Food & Refreshment posted 9 per cent revenue growth and 16 per cent Ebit growth.

The gross margin dropped 400 bps Y-o-Y to 48 per cent. It was at 49.5 per cent in Q1FY27. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin saw a drop of 130 bps Y-o-Y to 22.4 per cent. Absolute Ebitda grew 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,090 crore in Q2, adjusted for ice-cream demerger. HUL compensated to an extent by cutting advertising and promotional spend and other cost efficiencies. Management guidance for Ebitda margin in the medium term was 22-24 per cent.

Concerns like high inflation, rising interest rates, deficient monsoon, etc., may be significant when it comes to consumer demand, but management commentary was positive. The stock has corrected quite substantially in 2026 so far, due to the poor growth and inflation outlook. This may attract value investors who bet on a medium-term recovery.

Segment wise, Home Care delivered double-digit volume growth, with revenue up 21 per cent to ₹6,880 crore. Fabric Wash and Household Care delivered growth across brands and formats. Liquids sustained double-digit growth.

Personal Care revenue grew 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,620 crore on flat volumes. Ebit declined 9 per cent Y-o-Y, while margin contracted 310 bps to 17.2 per cent. Food & Refreshment saw 9 per cent growth on like-for-like basis, after adjusting for ice-cream demerger. Segment revenue was up 9 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹3,850 crore on like-for-like basis, with low-single-digit volume growth. Lifestyle Nutrition and Packaged Foods had double-digit growth. Coffee recorded high-single-digit growth.

Employee expenses grew 18 per cent Y-o-Y.

The adjusted profit after tax (PAT) was up 9 per cent at ₹2,790 crore.

HUL said it strengthened distribution, adding 30,000 outlets in general trade. In modern trade, technology-led improvements enhanced service levels in ecommerce and quick commerce. The Home Care segment’s margin was under pressure due to high crude linked costs and a time lag between cost inflation and hikes in pricing. In Beauty, sequential recovery may be via structural improvement, supported by brand equity, better distribution, improved in-store visibility and product innovation. Health & Wellbeing was subdued.

HUL saw sequential improvement in volume over the last three quarters, despite high price increases. Management said it was confident of delivering volume-led revenue and profit growth. The rural picture continued to improve sequentially, and both urban and rural markets reported positive momentum. Management has not observed significant deterioration in demand so far, despite price hikes. But it will continue to monitor inflation and the impact of the monsoon. The pricing power may be tempered by impact on demand if that is seen. Quick commerce is a structural growth opportunity for premium products targeting affluent consumers. HUL is working with platform partners to expand category penetration.

HUL needs higher topline growth, which seems to be the focus, backed by volume growth acceleration and alongside new launches across categories. The company has set up a ‘Unified India’ strategy to streamline organisation and accelerate decision making. Inflation, interest rates, deficient monsoon, are an overhang on consumer demand. It is also aiming at premiumisation.

The company has seen downgrades and shares have corrected 20 per cent in the last six months, due to the poor growth outlook and visible macro challenges. The stock could pick up long-term investors’ attention, since it is trading well below its own historical price earnings and enterprise value/Ebitda ranges. The shares gained 2.43 per cent to close at ₹1,857 apiece on Thursday on the BSE.