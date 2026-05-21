Analyst shares 3 must have stocks for your portfolio; key reasons inside

Nifty outlook

CHECK Q4 Results Today Nifty has recently seen a consolidation in a broad range of 23,300-23,900. This seems to be a time-wise correction as the global factors such as rising bond yields, rising Brent Oil and the depreciating INR has been weighing on the market sentiments. Yesterday, the crude price witnessed correction of about 5 per cent from the high which could provide a sentimental positive impact. However, the sustainability of crude at lower levels and the reversal point in the INR remains key factors for markets short term directional move. Technically, the directional move in the index is expected only on a breakout on either side of this range and until then, traders should focus on the stock specific moves.

Stock recommendations

Siemens Energy: Buy | Target price: ₹3,600

The stock had recently given a breakout form a bullish cup and handle pattern. The neckline resistance is now acting as a support on declines and the stock seems to be resuming its broader uptrend. Hence, short term traders can look for buying opportunities in the stock in the range of ₹3,350-3,320 for potential target around ₹3,600. The stoploss on long positions should be placed below ₹3,210.

Manappuram: Buy | Target price: ₹345

The stock has recently formed a higher top higher bottom structure and the volumes are gradually increasing along with price upmove. Prices are on verge of breakout from its previous swing high resistance and the RSI oscillator is hinting at a positive momentum. Hence, we advise short term traders to buy the stock around CMP of ₹319 for potential target around ₹345. The stoploss on long positions should be placed below ₹306.

Angel One: Buy | Target price: ₹355