Analyst shares 3 must have stocks for your portfolio; key reasons inside
Ruchit Jain on Motilal Oswal recommends buying the shares of Manappuram Finance, Angle One, and Siemens Energy today
Ruchit Jain Mumbai
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Nifty outlook
Nifty has recently seen a consolidation in a broad range of 23,300-23,900. This seems to be a time-wise correction as the global factors such as rising bond yields, rising Brent Oil and the depreciating INR has been weighing on the market sentiments. Yesterday, the crude price witnessed correction of about 5 per cent from the high which could provide a sentimental positive impact. However, the sustainability of crude at lower levels and the reversal point in the INR remains key factors for markets short term directional move. Technically, the directional move in the index is expected only on a breakout on either side of this range and until then, traders should focus on the stock specific moves. CHECK Q4 Results Today
Stock recommendations
Siemens Energy: Buy | Target price: ₹3,600
The stock had recently given a breakout form a bullish cup and handle pattern. The neckline resistance is now acting as a support on declines and the stock seems to be resuming its broader uptrend. Hence, short term traders can look for buying opportunities in the stock in the range of ₹3,350-3,320 for potential target around ₹3,600. The stoploss on long positions should be placed below ₹3,210.
Manappuram: Buy | Target price: ₹345
The stock has recently formed a higher top higher bottom structure and the volumes are gradually increasing along with price upmove. Prices are on verge of breakout from its previous swing high resistance and the RSI oscillator is hinting at a positive momentum. Hence, we advise short term traders to buy the stock around CMP of ₹319 for potential target around ₹345. The stoploss on long positions should be placed below ₹306.
Angel One: Buy | Target price: ₹355
The capital market theme has been outperforming the broader markets and hence we have a positive outlook on the sector. This stock had recently rallied higher with good volumes and has now seen some consolidation in last couple of weeks. The overall structure remains bullish and hence, we expect the stock to resume its uptrend in the near term. Short term traders can buy the stock around CMP of ₹325 for potential target around ₹355. The stoploss on long positions should be placed below ₹308.
(Disclaimer: Ruchit Jain is the head of equity technical research, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.)
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Topics : Market technicals technical calls Stocks to buy share market Manappuram Finance Angel one Siemens Markets
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:41 AM IST