Analysts stay bullish on IndiGo stock as the FY30 vision takes shape

Despite near-term fuel price-related challenges, analysts remain bullish on Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo) stock, and expect expansion in long-haul international routes to drive growth for the carrier over the next few years.

In the near-term, however, higher costs, especially fuel due to the West Asia conflict, could keep sentiment in check.

IndiGo, in its recently held analyst meet, reiterated its ambition to raise international capacity share to around 40 per cent by FY30 from the current 30 per cent, according to a note by Elara Capital.

The management intends to leverage its dominant domestic franchise to build a globally relevant aviation platform with a significantly larger international presence, broader customer segments, higher ancillary monetisation and greater infrastructure ownership.

It expects growth engines such as A321XLR and wide-bodies to increase from 4 per cent of capacity in 2025-26 (FY26) to 10–15 per cent by FY30, while the core ATR/A320/A321 will still remain the majority at 85–90 per cent.

The A321XLR aircraft is central to this strategy, the note said, with an approximate 8.5-hour flying range, enabling routes such as Athens, Istanbul, Bali and Seoul. Nine A321XLR deliveries are expected in FY27. This, their analysts said, allows the airline to expand internationally without diluting its low-cost advantage.

“The fleet ownership model is targeted to rise to 30-40 per cent of the total fleet by FY30, compared with the current 8 per cent owned and 12 per cent finance lease model. This should improve asset control and may reduce long-term dependence on expensive operating leases,” wrote Gagan Dixit of Elara Capital in a recent note.

At current levels, the stock, he believes, appears to price in crude and rupee-related headwinds, but not the positive impact of supply-led fare strength.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates “We expect investor focus to gradually shift from near-term cost pressure to the durability of higher airfares. Our target price of Rs 6,020 is based on 9.2x FY28E EV/EBITDA,” he said.

International traffic

The airline's strategy seems aligned with the growth in passenger international traffic. Over FY15-FY26, India’s air traffic rose from 116 million to 246 million, according to reports, with international/domestic passenger mix at 32 per cent/68 per cent in FY26 (versus 40 per cent/60 per cent in FY15).

Going ahead, Indian air traffic is expected to more than double by FY35 from 246 million in FY26, a Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOSL) note said. However, in contrast to the previous decade, they believe the share of international passengers, they believe, is expected to expand due to higher disposable income and an increase in first-time international travel, which should lead to 3x growth in outbound trips.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE At the bourses, meanwhile, shares of Interglobe Aviation have lost over 13 per cent thus far (till 08 June) in calendar year 2026 (CY26), compared to around an 11 per cent fall in the Nifty 50. On 09 June, the stock gained close to 1.5 per cent to trade at Rs 4,431 levels.

The FY30 roadmap

By FY30, IndiGo targets 200 million passengers (versus 123 million in FY26), nearly 3,000 daily departures (versus around the current 2,200), over 550 aircraft (versus around 400 now) and around 40 per cent international capacity mix (versus low-30s currently).

Over the last few years, IndiGo international destinations have gained traction - from just 5 in FY16 to 44 in FY26—while international routes have expanded from 12 to over 150 now, reports suggest. The management now sees the next leg of growth coming from outbound leisure, business travel, inbound tourism and eventually India-to-India transit traffic.

Analysts at JM Financial said the roadmap is ambitious and crucially remains anchored to IndiGo’s core strengths: cost leadership, fleet commonality and disciplined execution.

If executed successfully, IndiGo could emerge as one of the few airlines globally combining low-cost economics with international scale, JM Financial said. It has maintained an “ADD” rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 5,000 per share.